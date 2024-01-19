We’ve seen a lot of commenters in the past few months talk about how recent innovations in AI and VR are predicting that all of our craziest (and often darkest) sci-fi dystopian fantasies are coming to life. Well, this Black Mirror fever dream just might take the cake.

Based on samples released online, it looks like virtual content creators will now be able to record 3D video with their iPhones as a way to store memories that can be experienced on VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3.

Jaded neon noir detectives are quite excited at this development indeed. Let’s take a look at this sample video and explore if this technology is worth trying out yourself, or just monitoring to keep tabs on how the dystopian virtual future is developing.

Create 3D Virtual Memories As you can see in the sample shared below, originally posted by Twitter (X) account Ben Geskin (an account that regularly covers AI and Tech developments), this technology very much appears to be real and something that you can record and experience today. Barsee reports that the video below was shot on the new iPhone (so presumably the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max) and is being viewed on the Meta Quest 3. It’s use of spatial video is quite fascinating and an interesting (or harrowing perhaps) glimpse into the future of spatial and 3D video content. "This is one of the most WOW moments I’ve experienced with technology. Recorded memories are in pretty good quality, real size and 6DoF, meaning you can walk around it, get closer. And it’s clear that this is still far from being perfect, but I can feel the presence. It’s truly magical." — Ben Geskin The clip, which is only 50 seconds long, shows the user creating a 3D memory of types by playing with a dog. The clip is immersive and shows how the experience is accessed and controlled in the Meta Quest 3 interface. Geskin also reports that the 3D immersive video was created using an app called "Wist", which is currently available only as a private beta waitlist here.