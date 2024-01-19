You Can Now Create and Relive 3D VR Virtual Memories with Your iPhone
A look at how it's now possible to shoot and store memories that are closer to actual experiences than ever before.
We’ve seen a lot of commenters in the past few months talk about how recent innovations in AI and VR are predicting that all of our craziest (and often darkest) sci-fi dystopian fantasies are coming to life. Well, this Black Mirror fever dream just might take the cake.
Based on samples released online, it looks like virtual content creators will now be able to record 3D video with their iPhones as a way to store memories that can be experienced on VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3.
Jaded neon noir detectives are quite excited at this development indeed. Let’s take a look at this sample video and explore if this technology is worth trying out yourself, or just monitoring to keep tabs on how the dystopian virtual future is developing.
Create 3D Virtual Memories
As you can see in the sample shared below, originally posted by Twitter (X) account Ben Geskin (an account that regularly covers AI and Tech developments), this technology very much appears to be real and something that you can record and experience today.
Barsee reports that the video below was shot on the new iPhone (so presumably the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max) and is being viewed on the Meta Quest 3. It’s use of spatial video is quite fascinating and an interesting (or harrowing perhaps) glimpse into the future of spatial and 3D video content.
"This is one of the most WOW moments I’ve experienced with technology. Recorded memories are in pretty good quality, real size and 6DoF, meaning you can walk around it, get closer. And it’s clear that this is still far from being perfect, but I can feel the presence. It’s truly magical." — Ben Geskin
The clip, which is only 50 seconds long, shows the user creating a 3D memory of types by playing with a dog. The clip is immersive and shows how the experience is accessed and controlled in the Meta Quest 3 interface.
Geskin also reports that the 3D immersive video was created using an app called "Wist", which is currently available only as a private beta waitlist here.
The Future of 3D VR Experiences
Now, of course there’s a lot of angles in which we could explore here. From a technical side, we’ve been covering this rise in spatial video and how 3D is shaping up to be the next frontier of film and video. It’s also fascinating to view this at a time right as the Apple Vision Pro is about to release and most likely further push VR and AR video into the mainstream.
Still, what’s most fascinating about this sample might simply be that this is what can be done today. It’s not the highest quality perhaps, but it’s already everything we’ve perhaps imagined when it comes to sci-fi-like concepts like virtual memories and holograms.
Regardless of your feelings about AR, VR and AI technologies changing the course of film and video, these new frontiers are likely to change not just our industry, but the entire world as well. We’ll just have to wait and see how much they change our day-to-day lives and our jaded neon noir crime movies in the future.
