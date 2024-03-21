You are still a legitimate filmmaker even if you don’t own any gear. Most filmmakers actually don’t own the gear they use, and for good reason. (Lots of money!)

And, speaking of gear, what movies geared you toward the path of filmmaking?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: Buying gear or renting gear - which is better?

When you should justify buying gear

Realizing how much work it takes to create a movie

The things that made us want to work in movies

Having fun with genre

Looking for books about the making of movies

The idea of being inserted into the story

How to influence others who don’t enjoy movies

Unpredictable twists that bail out the “bad guy”

The balance between fantasy and reality in a film

