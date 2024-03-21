To Rent or Buy Gear? We Debate!
Plus, Movies That Made Us Want To Make Movies
Mar 21, 2024
You are still a legitimate filmmaker even if you don’t own any gear. Most filmmakers actually don’t own the gear they use, and for good reason. (Lots of money!)
And, speaking of gear, what movies geared you toward the path of filmmaking?
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:
- Buying gear or renting gear - which is better?
- When you should justify buying gear
- Realizing how much work it takes to create a movie
- The things that made us want to work in movies
- Having fun with genre
- Looking for books about the making of movies
- The idea of being inserted into the story
- How to influence others who don’t enjoy movies
- Unpredictable twists that bail out the “bad guy”
- The balance between fantasy and reality in a film
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.