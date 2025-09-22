Ridley Scott is one of the greatest directors of all time. He's an incredible craftsman whose work has taken us through movies, TV, and commercials. You can imagine that he's been on a lot of cool sets and he's got a lot of cool souvenirs from all of them.

I can say that when I was an intern at Scott Free, I got to hold the sword from Gladiator while we were moving stuff around the office. It was pretty epic.

But after making all those movies and shows, is there a souvenir he wishes he had taken?

Scott opened up about his legendary career in a recent interview with The Guardian and talked about one of his regrets, which involves a machine from the opening of the movie Blade Runner.

Let's dive in.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

What Does Ridley Scott Wish He Had Kept From the Set?

It's hard to pick a favorite Ridley Scott movie for me, but I think Blade Runner is up there. It's a tech-noir masterpiece that contains one of the greatest opening scenes of all time.

In the scene, we see someone being interrogated using the Voight-Kampff machine, which is supposed to tell us whether they're a human or a robot.

When asked about the machine, this is what Scott had to say.

Isn’t that machine great? Some bastard stole it from the set. When it appears on the market, I’m going to go after them like a rat up a drainpipe. I never used to take things. I’d think: “I’m done, move on.” Now, I realise I should, because they go into storerooms and get lost for ever. I get permission to take things and put space suits from movies in my vineyard in France. I’ve got a space suit from The Martian. I’ve got an original space suit from Alien. Can you imagine what that’s worth? Two from Prometheus. They’re all in my barrel room, which has 12,000 sq ft [1,115 sq metres] of barrels. It’s the perfect temperature for the wine. It’s also a perfect place for a museum. Go down to Avignon – the vineyard is 20 minutes from my house – and have a look. It’s fantastic.

I'll say that if you got caught stealing props, you would be totally fired. And maybe never hired by anyone again.

As someone who has worked on a lot of movies, TV shows, and commercials myself, I do always try to sneak something from the set to add to my memorabilia. But I've never been so bold to take a main prop - that's wild.

I kept like broken glass from the car wreck in Shovel Buddies and a few mugs, or like ripped up car tires from some commercials.

Keep it reasonable and keep it classy, people.

To think, the Voight-Kampff machine might just be sitting in someone's house right now, that's kind of a fun thief story, even if Ridley is still looking for it.

And it also makes me sad that Ridley didn't have the one prop he really wanted.

The moral here is to take something small from a set, like a mug, not a giant prop. Leave those for the main people involved in making the film or show.

The etiquette is to just do small stuff or keep a call sheet.

Let me know what you think in the comments.