It might be a headache while on set or out in the field, but recording high-quality (and usable) audio will always make your life easier in the edit. And while you might want to go with higher-end options for bigger projects and productions, for all of the solo shooters and small crews out there, this new RØDE Wireless Micro is a nice option for those on a budget.

Let’s look at the RØDE Wireless Micro and explore what this kit package can offer to get you ready to start recording audio hands-free and hassle-free.





The RØDE Wireless Micro Kit Designed to offer hands-free audio for your mobile video and streaming productions, the RODE Wireless Micro comes as an ultracompact, 2-person wireless microphone system tailored for on-the-go creators and content makers. The system includes a pair of tiny, lightweight clip-on transmitters, each with a built-in omnidirectional microphone. This kit in particular also features one USB-C plug-in receiver for your compatible mobile devices and a camera-mount receiver with a 3.5mm TRS output for your mirrorless cameras and audio recorders. Overall, it’s a super-easy solution that’s ready to go and can pair up automatically when powered on to provide reliable wireless transmission at a range up to 328'. edge.rode.com