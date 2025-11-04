This Hands-Free Mic Kit Can Be an Easy and Affordable Way to Make Sure Your Audio Doesn’t Suck
The RØDE Wireless Micro gets a new 2-person mic kit system that promises to make hands-free audio recording easy and affordable.
It might be a headache while on set or out in the field, but recording high-quality (and usable) audio will always make your life easier in the edit. And while you might want to go with higher-end options for bigger projects and productions, for all of the solo shooters and small crews out there, this new RØDE Wireless Micro is a nice option for those on a budget.
Let’s look at the RØDE Wireless Micro and explore what this kit package can offer to get you ready to start recording audio hands-free and hassle-free.
The RØDE Wireless Micro Kit
Designed to offer hands-free audio for your mobile video and streaming productions, the RODE Wireless Micro comes as an ultracompact, 2-person wireless microphone system tailored for on-the-go creators and content makers.
The system includes a pair of tiny, lightweight clip-on transmitters, each with a built-in omnidirectional microphone. This kit in particular also features one USB-C plug-in receiver for your compatible mobile devices and a camera-mount receiver with a 3.5mm TRS output for your mirrorless cameras and audio recorders.
Overall, it’s a super-easy solution that’s ready to go and can pair up automatically when powered on to provide reliable wireless transmission at a range up to 328'.
Price and Availability
The best part, besides the usability, might be the price, as this RØDE Wireless Micro Kit is quite affordable. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- 2-Person Interviews, Vlogs & Podcasts
- 2 x Mini Clip-On Transmitters
- Camera Receiver, USB-C Plug-In Receiver
- Built-In Omnidirectional Microphones
- Easy Setup with Automatic Pairing
- Intelligent GainAssist Technology
- 328' Range
- 7-Hr Rechargeable Batteries
- Works with RØDE Capture Video App
- Charging Case, Windscreens, Cables
