Good morning on Halloween Eve! The horror movie powers have blessed us with the new trailer for the latest Scream installment, simply called Scream 7.

The logline for the film, per Paramount, is:

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

The franchise has seen some major upheaval since its 2022 revival under new directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, following the 2015 death of original director Wes Craven.

After the 2022 reboot and its 2023 sequel, Scream VI introduced a new generation of characters led by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. The seventh film took a sharp turn when Barrera was fired from the production over political social media posts, and Ortega subsequently exited due to supposed scheduling conflicts.

The casting drama prompted a creative reset, with Kevin Williamson (who wrote the original Scream screenplay) stepping into the director's chair for the first time and Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott after sitting out Scream VI over a salary dispute.

Check out the trailer below.

The film stars Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, rising horror icon McKenna Grace, and more.

Will you be seeing this one?