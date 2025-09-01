Did you all watch David Corenswet's Superman audition tape yet?

In the audition, he delivers part of the now-famous "interview" scene opposite his wife, and the performance was strong enough to win him the role.

And his set-up was simple and straightforward, allowing him to really shine. It got me thinking about the immense pressure actors feel in these situations. Getting a self-tape right can feel overwhelming, so I went looking for some advice to share.

How do you create a strong audition tape at home? Casting directors Jenny Jue, Krista Husar, Caroline Liem, and Tracy "Twinkie" Bird gave a panel at SAG-AFTRA to nail down the basics. Check it out here.

Slates

A slate is usually a full-body shot where you give your name, the agency or agent representing you (if any), and the role you are auditioning for. You might also give your height and weight.

The panel says to keep your slate simple with just your name and height. Casting directors often cut the slate anyway when sharing with producers and directors.

Include a full-body shot so they can see your silhouette and personal style.

Make sure your slate gives a "flavor" or "vibe" that matches what they're about to see in your scene.

Some casting directors prefer the slate as a separate file from your audition work. You might ask what’s preferred.

Lighting

Forget the expensive professional setup. A simple ring light from Amazon works perfectly (and you can get one for around ten bucks). Plus, they're portable enough to travel with.

Position your light close enough to create the right glow. You might add an additional lamp for balance, but don’t go overboard.

Technical Setup

You don't need fancy equipment. Prop your phone on books, stick it in a mug, whatever works. If you have a tripod, great, but it’s not required.

Casting directors only see your frame, so they won't know about your makeshift setup.

Readers

Acting class is a great place to find a good reader.

Avoid using your mom (unless she happens to be an actor). Family members often sound too obviously related.

If you don't have an actor friend, find someone who can connect with you in the room.

It's okay if your reader sounds a little stiff or isn't a pro. Casting directors just need that first impression from you.

Make sure your reader isn't distracting and that their voice doesn't overpower yours.

Keep your reader farther from the microphone than you are.

Eyeline

Your eyeline refers to where you’re looking. If you’re acting against someone, you’ll be looking at them. Position your eyeline as close to the camera as possible, either to the left or right side.

If your reader is much taller and you can't adjust, split the difference with the camera rather than looking way up.

Always face forward toward the camera. These experts say to never give them a profile shot.

Now that we know what works, check out the audition that won David Corenswet the Superman role.