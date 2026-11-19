So much of directing is balancing the stress of making days, making decisions, and controlling every last frame. That can make you lose your mind a little. Stretch that over fifty years, and it can make you go crazy.

Unless, apparently, you’re Steven Spielberg.

At least, that's Seth Rogen's perspective on who I believe is the greatest living filmmaker. Rogen, a really good filmmaker in his own right, was on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, where he opened up about his experience working under Spielberg on The Fabelmans and all the lessons he walked away with on directing and what it takes to sustain a career.

Most of these tips and tricks happen 40-ish minutes into the interview, but I encourage you to listen to the whole thing because Rogen is charming, and the stories he tells are excellent.

Let's jump into some of the highlights.

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Turning Set Downtime into a Learning Opportunity

Seth Rogen and his directorial collaborator Evan Goldberg are good at their job. They've made a lot of movies that have stood out and topped the box office. So I mean, not slighting them, but can you imagine being a director who then gets to act in a Steven Spielberg movie and watch the master at work?

The best filmmakers alive know they should never stop learning, and when Rogen got cast in The Fabelmans, he treated the movie like a masterclass where he could glean everything he could from watching Spielberg work.

Being on that set really pulled the curtain back on what filmmaking means to Speilkebrg and all the tips and tricks he's acquired over his long and storied career.

"One of the many great things about Steven Spielberg is he loves talking about filmmaking more than anything," Rogen said. "I would just go and ask him a million questions, unabashedly, about how we were filming the scene, why he was shooting it the way he’s shooting it. How he came up with the blocking, when he came up with the blocking."

Rogen even pulled up scenes from Spielberg's past work to get him to detail how he made all this stuff happen.

"I started to literally pull up scenes from his old movies on YouTube and be like, ‘Explain to me how you did this. How did you think of this? Where did you come up with this blocking? How did you think of putting the camera?’ And he would love to talk about it. And I would talk about it for hours and hours and hours a day with him."

Leaving Ego Out of Pickups

Spoeilberg making time for Rogen while making a movie speaks to his character, and I am honestly so jealous hearing all this stuff.

But we get to gather all the secondhand knowledge that Rogen compiled for us. His biggest practical takeaway came from watching how Spielberg handled mistakes and missing coverage.

Spielberg operates with zero ego when it comes to serving the edit and helping out his post team.

"The other thing he would do all the time is he was constantly going back and picking up shots from previous day’s work," Rogen explained. "And that was a thing as a director I was always, like, a little embarrassed if I felt like I didn’t nail something the first time and I had to go back and pick up an insert or redo something. And he didn’t care at all. And we would do it constantly. He was just like, ‘Yeah, I’m editing, and I know what I need. I need a shot, and I’m going to get it. I don’t care.’"

To me, this is the perfect reminder that the audience doesn't care how many tries it took to get the shot, just that it works and feels true. And that it entertains them the whole way.

Patience at the Top

Perhaps my favorite part of the interview was Rogen talking about patience, something I struggle with as a writer myself.

Rogen said that Spielberg’s demeanor on set was just like watching someone being a real patient leader. There was no fear, just a happy guy who was encouraging his team.

"He’s a very nice man. And he has a lot of patience," Rogen said. "And that’s been squeezed out of a lot of people who are as successful as he is. So the fact that he’s maintained that is really amazing."

Summing It All Up

Directors at any level can learn some incredible lessons by listening to this and by heeding this advice. Stay nice, stay willing to help others, and always try to keep learning. I'm excited to see what Rogen makes next because he remains so open to experimenting and implementing the lessons he's learned.