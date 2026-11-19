My introduction to Owen Wilson was as a kid, watching one of my favorite Jackie Chan movies, Shanghai Noon (it'll be on this list). Now, I already knew what Jackie could do — the stunts and the incredible body control and timing — but that was maybe one of the perfect showcases of what Owen Wilson could do.

He was a funny man with a Texas drawl that was so effortlessly charming you loved him no matter what. He could be with the bad guys or robbing a train, but you wanted him to be the hero.

And his"Wow" rang in my ears.

In the years since, I have been so happy to watch him in blockbusters, Wes Anderson movies, and everything in between.

Today, I want to go over the ten films I think are his best.

Let's dive in.

10. Cars (2006) – Lightning McQueen

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Director: John Lasseter (Co-director: Joe Ranft)

John Lasseter (Co-director: Joe Ranft) Writers: Dan Fogelman, John Lasseter, Joe Ranft, Kiel Murray, Phil Lorin, Jørgen Klubien (Story by John Lasseter, Joe Ranft, Jørgen Klubien)

Dan Fogelman, John Lasseter, Joe Ranft, Kiel Murray, Phil Lorin, Jørgen Klubien (Story by John Lasseter, Joe Ranft, Jørgen Klubien) Cast: Owen Wilson, Paul Newman, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Keaton, Cheech Marin

This would be my wife's number one. She watches Cars with our son all the time. I think Wilson's charm is great here, especially when paired with Pixar. You have this bragdocious car who needs to learn the ways of the road from legend Paul Newman.

Pixar’s heartfelt storytelling allows Wilson to be himself and to take some big swings when it comes to character creation.

9. Shanghai Noon (2000) – Roy O'Bannon

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Director: Tom Dey

Tom Dey Writers: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast: Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson, Lucy Liu, Roger Yuan, Xander Berkeley, Walton Goggins

May 26th, 2000. I was seated for the opening night of this movie. It was my birthday. What I got was Owen Wilson proving he belonged in Hollywood across from an international superstar and his charming rogue, Roy O’Bannon, who is as brave as he is incompetent. I love this movie and go back to it because it contains a warmth that comes solely from Wilson and his insane chemistry with Chan. These are two people using their best assets to keep the audience's attention.

8. Meet the Parents (2000) – Kevin Rawley

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Director: Jay Roach

Jay Roach Writers: Jim Herzfeld, John Hamburg (Story by Greg Glienna, Mary Ruth Clarke)

Jim Herzfeld, John Hamburg (Story by Greg Glienna, Mary Ruth Clarke) Cast: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, Owen Wilson, Jon Abrahams

What's the hardest you've ever laughed at a movie? I think the first time I saw this film I was gasping for air. And it still holds up. It was so fiercely okay with making its protagonist miserable, and in that quest was Owen Wilson's Kevin Rawley, the impossibly wealthy, self-made, zen-master ex-fiancé of Pam Byrnes (Teri Polo) who hand-carves wooden altars and still trades stock tips with her intimidating father, Jack (Robert De Niro). Ben Stiller’s increasingly desperate Greg Focker is Kevin's complete opposite, and their friction sends sparks into the powder keg of a movie.

7. Inherent Vice (2014) – Coy Harlingen

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Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Writer: Paul Thomas Anderson (Based on the novel by Thomas Pynchon)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Based on the novel by Thomas Pynchon) Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin, Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston, Reese Witherspoon, Benicio del Toro, Jena Malone

Probably the smallest role on here, but one where Wilson finds time to stand out and personalize it. He's an integral part of Paul Thomas Anderson’s sun-drenched, paranoia-fueled adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s neo-noir novel.

Wilson plays a former surf-rock saxophonist turned covert informant who faked his own death to escape a shadowy syndicate. He delivers exposition like it's music and makes the mystery even more confounding, in a good way.

6. The Darjeeling Limited (2007) – Francis Whitman

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Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Writers: Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman

Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman Cast: Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Amara Karan, Waris Ahluwalia, Bill Murray

This is the story of three estranged brothers embarking on a "spiritual journey" across India. And the whole thing has to be anchored by one brother, who can direct the others and keep the plot moving. That's Wilson's character of the eldest, who attempts to micromanage his brothers' grief and healing with laminated itineraries. It is a masterclass in Wes Anderson’s signature tragicomic tone. And Wilson is the one at the whiteboard teaching the lessons scene in and out.

5. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004) – Ned Plimpton

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Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Writers: Wes Anderson, Noah Baumbach

Wes Anderson, Noah Baumbach Cast: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Cate Blanchett, Anjelica Huston, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Gambon

I could have made the list all Wes Anderson movies. More coming! I find Wilson to be so moving in them, and I think he's a tool that Anderson knows how to use better than anyone else. Wes Anderson and DP Robert Yeoman’s meticulously crafted maritime world gives Wilson an epic playground to be weird in and to find emotional arcs.

4. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) – Eli Cash

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Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Writers: Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson

Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson Cast: Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Danny Glover

The chemistry between Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson is always on the screen, but it's on the page here, too. There's some sharp and poignant dialogue here as Wilson plays Eli Cash with bravado and burdens.

It's safe to declare that The Royal Tenenbaums is peak Owen Wilson. Eli is a flashy, Stetson-wearing novelist desperate for Royal Tenenbaum’s approval. The desire seeps out of every pore, and Wilson makes him hilarious and pathetic.

3. Wedding Crashers (2005) – John Beckwith

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Director: David Dobkin

David Dobkin Writers: Steve Faber, Bob Fisher

Steve Faber, Bob Fisher Cast: Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour, Bradley Cooper

I was at a sneak peek of this movie at The Ritz at the Bourse in Philadelphia. Does that theater still exist? This was such a riotous movie with perfect chemistry between Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson. They did seem like best friends on screen, and that hilarity carried over to the rest of the cast, who gave magical performances in memorable moments.

In a rare case, Wilson gets to play the straight man who is just looking for love after a lifetime of promiscuity and lying to score ladies. From chaotic family dinner scenes to touch football beatdowns, Wilson’s effortless likability keeps the outrageous premise grounded in real stakes. We want him to find love!

2. Midnight in Paris (2011) – Gil Pender

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Director: Woody Allen

Woody Allen Writer: Woody Allen

Woody Allen Cast: Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Corey Stoll, Kathy Bates, Adrien Brody, Michael Sheen

I wanted to put this at number one. I am a coward who picked a different movie, but for me, this is the ultimate Owen Wilson role. I go back to this movie any time I'm feeling down about life or Hollywood. I think it's inspirational and so full of love and lessons about life and being happy about where you are in it.

Wilson plays Gil Pender, a disillusioned Hollywood screenwriter vacationing in France who magically gets swept back to 1920s Paris every night at midnight. The life takes him away from his fiancée, who is a bit of a gold digger, and his in-laws, who are overbearing. He goes somewhere magical, where art and ideas matter more than most. But is it better than his time? And is his love for a woman there ever going to last?

Gil rubs shoulders with Ernest Hemingway, Gertrude Stein, and Salvador Dalí, while gradually realizing that romanticizing the past is just another way of avoiding the present. It might be one of Woody Allen's best movies, too.

1. Bottle Rocket (1996) – Dignan

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Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Writers: Owen Wilson, Wes Anderson

Owen Wilson, Wes Anderson Cast: Owen Wilson, Luke Wilson, Robert Musgrave, Lumi Cavazos, Andrew Wilson, James Caan

I think for the first pick, you have to go back to where it all began. The nuclear bomb of a movie announcing the arrival of Wes Anderson and the Wilson brothers to Hollywood. A crazy film conceived as a black-and-white 13-minute short film before producer James L. Brooks helped bring the feature to life.

Bottle Rocket is the blueprint for an entire generation of indie filmmaking. Co-written by Wilson and Wes Anderson, the film stars Wilson as Dignan, an endlessly optimistic dreamer who thinks crime will help him achieve all his heart's desires.

Even alongside his Academy Award-nominated screenplay for The Royal Tenenbaums, Bottle Rocket remains the purest distillation of Owen Wilson’s voice as both a writer and an actor. He wrote himself the role he was born to play.

The rest is history.