In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, host GG Hawkins sits down with legendary screenwriter and director Shane Black, known for iconic films like Lethal Weapon, The Last Boy Scout, The Nice Guys, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.
The two dive deep into Black’s creative process, his latest project Play Dirty (an adaptation of Donald Westlake's Parker novels), and how his filmmaking journey and sobriety have shaped his vision. From staying true to source material while adding his unique voice, to building character-driven action scenes and navigating Hollywood with integrity and purpose, Shane shares invaluable insights for filmmakers at every stage.
In this episode, we discuss:
- What drew Shane to the Parker novels and how he approached adapting them
- The balance between honoring Westlake’s tone and injecting Shane’s signature wit
- How to structure complex stories while preserving ambiguity and character depth
- Creating blue-collar, competent anti-heroes as a more grounded alternative to spy thrillers
- The role of pre-visualization, animatics, and spontaneity on set
- How Shane leads a creative and collaborative environment with his cast and crew
- The power of post-production and the art of shaping the final story in the edit
- Building creative stamina and the importance of structure in a writer’s day
- Advice for filmmakers entering a fear-based industry with confidence and authenticity
- The impact of sobriety and self-awareness on creativity and leadership
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.