In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, host GG Hawkins sits down with legendary screenwriter and director Shane Black, known for iconic films like Lethal Weapon, The Last Boy Scout, The Nice Guys, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

The two dive deep into Black’s creative process, his latest project Play Dirty (an adaptation of Donald Westlake's Parker novels), and how his filmmaking journey and sobriety have shaped his vision. From staying true to source material while adding his unique voice, to building character-driven action scenes and navigating Hollywood with integrity and purpose, Shane shares invaluable insights for filmmakers at every stage.

In this episode, we discuss: What drew Shane to the Parker novels and how he approached adapting them

The balance between honoring Westlake’s tone and injecting Shane’s signature wit

How to structure complex stories while preserving ambiguity and character depth

Creating blue-collar, competent anti-heroes as a more grounded alternative to spy thrillers

The role of pre-visualization, animatics, and spontaneity on set

How Shane leads a creative and collaborative environment with his cast and crew

The power of post-production and the art of shaping the final story in the edit

Building creative stamina and the importance of structure in a writer’s day

Advice for filmmakers entering a fear-based industry with confidence and authenticity

The impact of sobriety and self-awareness on creativity and leadership Guests Shane Black Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: