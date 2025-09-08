In many ways, the drone industry is as robust and prolific as ever before. DJI is still leading the way, offering tons of new products each year, pushing new boundaries for what drone technology is capable of. Yet, for consumers and professionals in the United States, drone technology is stagnating due to potential drone bans, tariff concerns, and DJI's decision not to sell some of its latest offerings in the US at this time.

Still, innovation always finds a way, as the Silicon Valley drone startup SiFly has just announced that they have secured a new Guinness World Record with the company’s new Q12 drone. Let’s take a look at what this new record means in terms of flight time and possible future camera drone opportunities.