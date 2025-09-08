This New SiFly Drone Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Continuous Flight
The SiFly Q12's record-breaking flight is big news for the drone industry.
In many ways, the drone industry is as robust and prolific as ever before. DJI is still leading the way, offering tons of new products each year, pushing new boundaries for what drone technology is capable of. Yet, for consumers and professionals in the United States, drone technology is stagnating due to potential drone bans, tariff concerns, and DJI's decision not to sell some of its latest offerings in the US at this time.
Still, innovation always finds a way, as the Silicon Valley drone startup SiFly has just announced that they have secured a new Guinness World Record with the company’s new Q12 drone. Let’s take a look at what this new record means in terms of flight time and possible future camera drone opportunities.
The SiFly Q12 Drone Record
As you can see in the video put out by SiFly, the company is very pleased to announce that it has set a new Guinness World Record™ for electric multirotors in the 5–20 kg class. With an official flight time of 3 hours, 11 minutes, 54 seconds of continuous flight, this trip surpassed the prior mark by nearly an hour.
This matters because the endurance that the company is going for with its beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations is just about ready to scale. The company aims to bring helicopter-like mission capabilities to the drone market at the cost structure and usability of modern drones.
And while it doesn’t sound like the Q12 drone is set to go after the aerial photography and videography market, these advances in technology should help further fuel new products and innovation in the space, hopefully kickstarting an ever greater market for drone video pros.
