Ideal for those looking to travel light, yet shoot fast, this new 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens from Sigma could be a great option for all types of photographers, videographers, and hybrid shooters.

Designed for Sony-E, Canon-RF, and Fujifilm-X mounts, the Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens will provide an 18mm full-frame equivalent focal length and offer a view that will be helpful for those looking to cover the entire scene in front of you.

Here’s what you need to know about this new Sigma lens.

The Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens Optimal for landscape, street, and indoor photography and videography, as well as—you know—that whole world of vlogging that we’re hearing so much about. This new Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary Lens features a fast and reliable autofocus, with minimized focus breathing assured via the stepping AF motor. Additionally, the 12mm f/1.4 DC lens's large aperture makes it possible to create background blur and enables strong low-light performance. Plus, three double-sided aspherical elements contribute to the lens's compact build and limit distortion while also improving overall image sharpness. The lens will also feature two special low-dispersion (SLD) elements that will help reduce color fringing and chromatic aberrations in order to achieve greater clarity and color accuracy.

Fast, Light, and Ultra-Compact Overall, this 12mm f/1.4 DC should be able to achieve the lightest weight of Sigma's f/1.4 DC Contemporary prime series of lenses, making it an excellent option for handheld video and travel photography. It will also feature a 20% shorter length than the previous Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN lens, allowing it to easily fit in most bags. The lens will, of course, feature a dust- and splash-resistant lens structure with sealing that prevents water and dust from entering inside the lens, increasing durability during outdoor shooting as well.