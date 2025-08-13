While we can’t reveal all the big news just yet (mostly because we don’t know ourselves), it sure sounds like Sigma is gearing up to make some major announcements of some significant new products beginning next week.

Reportedly set to be unveiled on Tuesday, August 19th, it sounds like Sigma is going to introduce not one, not two, but possibly three (or more) new lenses—with at least one set to be a major surprise that could end up making some big headlines for the company.

Here’s what we know so far.

Sigma Lens Rumors

According to Sony Alpha Rumors, it sounds like at least three of the lenses possibly set to be announced are already known. The website reports that one of the lenses set to be unveiled could possibly be a new 200mm f/2.0, and the second lens could be a 12mm f/1.4, and the third could be an updated version of the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 II.

The same reports indicate that another lens could be coming with, or right after, these announcements, and it could be a “world’s first” for whatever category it might occupy. What could that be? We don’t have the faintest idea. Our best guess might be that it could be a new superzoom, or possibly a new prime that hits a historic new low aperture number.

If you have any ideas to share, let us know, we’ll keep you posted as to what gets officially unveiled as the info comes out from Sigma, possibly as early as next week. So stay tuned!

