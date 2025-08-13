While we can’t reveal all the big news just yet (mostly because we don’t know ourselves), it sure sounds like Sigma is gearing up to make some major announcements of some significant new products beginning next week.

Reportedly set to be unveiled on Tuesday, August 19th, it sounds like Sigma is going to introduce not one, not two, but possibly three (or more) new lenses—with at least one set to be a major surprise that could end up making some big headlines for the company.

Here’s what we know so far.