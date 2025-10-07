The Nikon ZR, one of the most anticipated cameras of the year (if not all time,) is here to finally merge the best of RED’s color science with Nikon’s engineering. Yet, while the ZR might be highly anticipated and exciting, it’s still—you know—just a camera.

If you’re serious about investing in the ZR and utilizing all of its REDCODE RAW R3D and N-RAW recording and 15-plus stops of dynamic range, you’re also going to need to treat it well. Which is where camera cages and rigs come in.

In what will likely be a long series of great options from several different familiar brands, let’s take a look at one of the first options for the Nikon ZR with SmallRig’s Advanced Camera Cage Kit for the Nikon ZR.

SmallRig Advanced Camera Cage Kit for Nikon ZR SmallRig Camera Cage Kit for Nikon ZR Credit: SmallRig Designed to help protect and expand accessory integration for the upcoming Nikon ZR (which is set to start shipping on October 20th, 2025), this Advanced Camera Cage Kit from SmallRig aims to be the perfect shield to keep your camera safe from impacts and scratches. Featuring a secure three-point locking system, Nikon ZR shooters should be able to utilize this cage for plenty of accessory expansions using a 1/4"-20 screw and dual side locating holes for anti-twist stability. This Advanced Cage Kit will also come with a secure and helpful top handle and side handle, packed with features that should further provide countless accessory attachment options as well.

Price and Availability Nikon ZR Camera Cage Credit: SmallRig The SmallRig Advanced Camera Cage Kit for Nikon ZR will also come with a dedicated HDMI and USB-C cable clamp that guarantees secure cable connection for uninterrupted data transmission, a flat magnetic dual-head wrench, a pair of Allen wrenches, and a NATO rail that will allow the side handle to be quickly attached and detached from the cage too. Overall, this SmallRig Advanced Cage Kit should be a nice option to consider for the Nikon ZR. There will be other options too, but if you’re looking to gear up today, it’s here and ready for your consideration. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Full Camera Cage for Nikon ZR

Arca-Type Quick Release Plate

Ergonomic Silicone-Wrapped Top Handle

360° Stepless Rotating Side Handle

Multiple 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 Threads

Integrated Cold Shoes and Strap Slot

Includes HDMI and USB-C Cable Clamp

Includes Dual-Head Wrench