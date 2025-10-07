Don’t Be An Idiot: Protect Your Potential Investment In The Most Anticipated Camera Of the Year
One of the most anticipated cameras of the year, the Nikon ZR, is just about here. Let’s give you some helpful options to keep your potential investment safe and expandable.
The Nikon ZR, one of the most anticipated cameras of the year (if not all time,) is here to finally merge the best of RED’s color science with Nikon’s engineering. Yet, while the ZR might be highly anticipated and exciting, it’s still—you know—just a camera.
If you’re serious about investing in the ZR and utilizing all of its REDCODE RAW R3D and N-RAW recording and 15-plus stops of dynamic range, you’re also going to need to treat it well. Which is where camera cages and rigs come in.
In what will likely be a long series of great options from several different familiar brands, let’s take a look at one of the first options for the Nikon ZR with SmallRig’s Advanced Camera Cage Kit for the Nikon ZR.
SmallRig Advanced Camera Cage Kit for Nikon ZR
SmallRig Camera Cage Kit for Nikon ZR
Credit: SmallRig
Designed to help protect and expand accessory integration for the upcoming Nikon ZR (which is set to start shipping on October 20th, 2025), this Advanced Camera Cage Kit from SmallRig aims to be the perfect shield to keep your camera safe from impacts and scratches.
Featuring a secure three-point locking system, Nikon ZR shooters should be able to utilize this cage for plenty of accessory expansions using a 1/4"-20 screw and dual side locating holes for anti-twist stability.
This Advanced Cage Kit will also come with a secure and helpful top handle and side handle, packed with features that should further provide countless accessory attachment options as well.
Price and Availability
Nikon ZR Camera Cage
Credit: SmallRig
The SmallRig Advanced Camera Cage Kit for Nikon ZR will also come with a dedicated HDMI and USB-C cable clamp that guarantees secure cable connection for uninterrupted data transmission, a flat magnetic dual-head wrench, a pair of Allen wrenches, and a NATO rail that will allow the side handle to be quickly attached and detached from the cage too.
Overall, this SmallRig Advanced Cage Kit should be a nice option to consider for the Nikon ZR. There will be other options too, but if you’re looking to gear up today, it’s here and ready for your consideration.
Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full Camera Cage for Nikon ZR
- Arca-Type Quick Release Plate
- Ergonomic Silicone-Wrapped Top Handle
- 360° Stepless Rotating Side Handle
- Multiple 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 Threads
- Integrated Cold Shoes and Strap Slot
- Includes HDMI and USB-C Cable Clamp
- Includes Dual-Head Wrench
SmallRig Advanced Camera Cage Kit for Nikon ZR
Designed to protect and expand accessory integration, the Advanced Camera Cage Kit for Nikon ZR shields your camera from impacts and scratches.
