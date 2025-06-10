Enroll in Burano 101 With This YouTube Series from Sony Cine
Sony has released a nine-part YouTube series outlining everything you need to know to master the Burano. Here’s how you can “enroll” in this free series today.
While some of us, at least for the headlines and clicks, are eagerly awaiting news of a Sony Burano 2 to perhaps be announced sometime in the future, for the majority of those in the professional video world, the current Burano is proving to be one of the best—and most popular—cinema cameras on the market.
Occupying a unique place between Sony’s FX cameras and the higher-end VENICE options within Sony’s Cinema Line, the Burano is a true workhorse option that is ideal for everyone from large crews to solo shooters.
Still, perhaps because of its versatility, there can be a lot to learn about the camera for some first-time users. To help those just trying the Burano out for the first time, Sony’s YouTube channel—Sony Cine—has released a nine-part series outlining everything you need to know to get started with the Burano.
Let’s check it out below.
Sony Burano 101
Hosted by Sony Burano Master Trainer Katie Eleneke, this Sony Burano 101 series takes viewers on a deep dive into getting started—and eventually mastering—the Sony Burano. This Burano 101 course is divided into nine chapters covering everything from the fundamentals of BURANO setup to using advanced features.
If you’re curious to check it out, you’re in luck as all episodes are up and online on Sony’s YouTube channel and free to watch at your leisure. We’ve also copied them all here below, so—if you have some time free, give them a watch now.
