While some of us, at least for the headlines and clicks, are eagerly awaiting news of a Sony Burano 2 to perhaps be announced sometime in the future, for the majority of those in the professional video world, the current Burano is proving to be one of the best—and most popular—cinema cameras on the market.

Occupying a unique place between Sony’s FX cameras and the higher-end VENICE options within Sony’s Cinema Line, the Burano is a true workhorse option that is ideal for everyone from large crews to solo shooters.

Still, perhaps because of its versatility, there can be a lot to learn about the camera for some first-time users. To help those just trying the Burano out for the first time, Sony’s YouTube channel—Sony Cine—has released a nine-part series outlining everything you need to know to get started with the Burano.

Let’s check it out below.