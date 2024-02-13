Already one of the most exciting cameras to be released here in 2024, Sony is continuing their slow and steady approach to building hype for the upcoming BURANO cinema camera. Not that we needed little features and teases like these to be released, but Sony continues to entice us even further into excitement as they introduce another cool new feature for the BURANO.

Since being announced back in September, and with hands-on reviews already going up, Sony also now shared a new online menu simulator for the BURANO. As a free tool, anyone can navigate through the menu system as they become acquitted with what will surely be one of Sony’s most popular cameras ever.

Let’s take a look at this interactive menu system tool and explore what it can teach us about the BURANO before its wide release later this year.

Sony BURANO Online Menu Simulator While not the first brand to release an online menu simulator, Sony’s new interactive system does look like it could be a very helpful tool for those looking to familiarize themselves with the BURANO layout and controls for the camera. In this menu simulator, users will be able to navigate through all of the menus and test out workflows for how they might want to change camera settings using the various touchscreen controls. You can also use the LCD buttons and even simulate the physical buttons found on the camera body. You can also get a head start on downloading all of the BURANO recording formats and recording time posters to get you ready to go with the BURANO on day one. It’s worth noting too that Sony also offers menu simulators for both the VENICE and the VENICE 2 as well, plus other brands like ARRI have virtual training modules for their own cameras.

Getting Started With the Sony BURANO As we covered before, Sony has also already dropped a series of tutorials that can take you through everything you’d need to know about getting started with the BURANO. You can follow the series here, or check out some of the YouTube videos below.

Sony BURANO Specs and Availability As mentioned before, the BURANO is still set to release here in the spring of 2024. We fully expect to see a major blitz of reviews and tutorials to release right before the release as well, so stay tuned for more info as it comes out. If you’re interested in the BURANO, here are the official specs and a link to pre-order it from B&H: Compact, Highly Mobile Design

Full-Frame CMOS 8.6K Sensor

16 Stops of Dynamic Range

In-Body Image Stabilization|E & PL Mount

Dual-Base 800/3200 ISO Range

Electronically Variable 0.6-21ND Filter

Phase Detection AF | Face/Eye Tracking

Full-Frame & Super35 Sensor Modes

Supports Multiple Frame Rates & Codecs

Dual CFExpress Type B Card Slots