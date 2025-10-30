Sony Doubles Down on Content Authenticity By Expanding Its Verification Technology to More Cameras
Several of Sony’s new cameras, including the PXW-Z300, the a1 II, and the FX3, and others are set to receive Sony’s verification technology for authentic video content.
In one of the few, hopefully only for now, ways in which filmmakers and content creators can fight against AI and the rising threats of non-authentic content and unethical training methods, Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution program is proving to be a valuable ally.
Having covered Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution technology in the past, we’re excited to see that the company is expanding access to this technology to several of the brand’s most recently released cameras. Some major ones include the new PXW-Z300, the a1 II, and the FX3, among others.
Let’s take a look at this verification technology and explore what it offers.
Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution
Credit: Sony
As defined by Sony as a response to the challenge of dealing with the “rapid evolution and spread of generative AI” and the concerns about the negative impacts of generated images, Sony has offered its Camera Authenticity Solution.
Basically, this solution is a system that can enable more sophisticated verification of the authenticity of both still image and video content, to news organisations and photojournalists, photographers, video journalists, videographers, and others in the news business.
New Sony Cameras Added
Credit: Sony
From looking at the compatible cameras listed on Sony’s page for its Camera Authenticity Solution, the following cameras are being added to the list, including:
- Supported camera bodies are listed below. In order to use digital signatures, the camera body software must be updated to the latest version. More camera models will be supported in due course. (as of October 2025)
- Cameras supporting a license for still images：
α1 II, α1, α9 III, α7S III, α7 IV, FX3, FX30 Scheduled to be supported after November 2025: α7R V
- Cameras supporting a license for video：
α1 II, α9 III, FX3, FX30, PXW-Z300 Scheduled to be supported after November 2025: α1, α7R V, α7 IV Scheduled to be supported from year 2026 onwards: α7S III
For much more info about Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution and what it offers, check out the page on Sony’s website here.
