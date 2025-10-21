Well, while we can’t say for certainty if this is the biggest price drop “of all time,” it certainly is the largest lump sum drop in price that we’ve seen in quite a while—and certainly in today’s current market.

Available on B&H, the new Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta Digital Cinema Camera (which features an 8.9 MP Super35 image sensor capable of capturing 2K and HD internally in Sony's XAVC codec onto SxS PRO+ memory cards) is currently on sale for just $4,490. That’s a $12,000 price drop from its original $16,490 price point.

Just a staggering discount that seems like a mistake… but it’s not! If you’re at all interested in this popular Sony cinema camera, now is a great time to make your considerations. Here’s what you need to know.

The Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta Digital Cinema Camera Featuring 14 stops of dynamic range applicable to both raw and XAVC recording as long as S-Log is turned on, the Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta Digital Cinema Camera and its 8.9MP Super35 image sensor are a pretty sophisticated and sought-after cinema camera that shines as part of Sony’s CineAlta lineup. If you were to invest, the Sony F5 would be capable of recording 2K and HD up to 59.94p in XAVC today. However, with the latest firmware updates installed, it will also be able to record 4K raw from 1p to 60p and 2K raw from 1p to 240p to an AXS-R5 recorder, as well as 1080p 4:2:2 from 1 to 180 fps internally in XAVC. It can also be able to record SStP SR at 4:4:4 internally when users select RGB mode at 440 Mb/s instead of YUV 4:2:2, with all raw recording being in 16-bit. The camera is also quite modular, featuring a variety of optional viewfinders and other components. The F5 is designed to accommodate a wide range of lenses, too. With the PL-mount adaptor, for example, users can take advantage of acclaimed cine optics from Angénieux, Canon, Carl Zeiss, Cooke, FUJIFILM, Leica, and more.

Price and Availability With lots of customization options and solid performance, the Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta Digital Cinema Camera is honestly a nice investment on its own. However, with this price drop, it certainly enters the conversation as one of the best bang-for-your-buck options currently on the market. If you’d like to grab one today, here are the full specs and purchase options. 8.9MP Super35 CMOS Image Sensor

Internal 2K and HD Recording

4K/2K Raw Recording to Optional Recorder

2K Raw up to 240 fps; 1080p to 180 fps

SStP SR at 4:4:4 Internally

14 Stops of Dynamic Range

Built-in 10-Bit 4:4:4 at 440 Mb/s

Native FZ-Mount and PL-Mount Adapter

SxS Pro+ Media Cards

Olivine Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries