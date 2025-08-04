While NAB in Las Vegas each year might still be the biggest stop for the professional film and video gear world, other tradeshows like Cine Gear in Los Angeles and IBC in Amsterdam are becoming nearly just as important in terms of seeing their own major announcements.

And in that vein, Sony appears to be gearing up to make at least one major announcement at IBC 2025 this year, which runs September 12-15. According to several rumor sites, as well as hub-bub online, it sounds like Sony might be revealing a new next-gen 12K cinema camera.

The Sony FX8 could be in the cards and set to feature high-end cinema and pro broadcast features that could see it be a full-frame 8K powerhouse. Here’s what the rumors are suggesting so far.