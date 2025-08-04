It Sure Looks Like Sony is Gearing Up to Announce a Next-Level 12K Cinema Camera Here Soon
Is a Sony FX8 about to be announced? Rumors are swirling of a major reveal at IBC 2025 next month. Here’s what could be in the cards.
While NAB in Las Vegas each year might still be the biggest stop for the professional film and video gear world, other tradeshows like Cine Gear in Los Angeles and IBC in Amsterdam are becoming nearly just as important in terms of seeing their own major announcements.
And in that vein, Sony appears to be gearing up to make at least one major announcement at IBC 2025 this year, which runs September 12-15. According to several rumor sites, as well as hub-bub online, it sounds like Sony might be revealing a new next-gen 12K cinema camera.
The Sony FX8 could be in the cards and set to feature high-end cinema and pro broadcast features that could see it be a full-frame 8K powerhouse. Here’s what the rumors are suggesting so far.
Sony FX8 Rumors
According to rumors found on Sony Alpha Rumors and Canon Rumors, it could be the case that specs have already been leaked for a Sony FX8 that could see it feature a 16:9 cropped 12K full-frame CMOS sensor. This sensor would offer a 3:2 aspect ratio and feature 96M total pixels.
The same rumors indicate that there might not be any internal RAW or X-OCN recording (which we’ve seen with the Sony FX6), but it could feature external 3.8K 16-bit RAW output via SDI, which could support up to 120fps.
All of these specs would indicate a major step up from the Sony FX9 and a strong push by the company to fight further into the workman-style cinema camera market. We’ll have to wait and see what is officially unveiled at IBC here soon, but we’ll keep you posted as more details emerge.