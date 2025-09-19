According to rumors online, a new Sony a7V mirrorless camera may be announced as early as next month, with October and November cited as possible release dates. Exciting news if true for Sony shooters long anticipating a follow-up to Sony’s popular a7 line, with the Sony a7IV being one of Sony’s most popular cameras of all time.

The other exciting hubbub surrounding this potential new Sony a7V has to do with a potential new sensor that could give the a7V some pretty significant recording spec upgrades over the previous model. Here’s everything you need to know about these online rumors and reports.

Sony a7V Rumors Coming to us from Sony Alpha Rumors , it sure sounds like Sony is gearing up to announce an a7V camera here soon. The same reports indicate that Sony could be unveiling a new lens to go with the a7V, too. The reports go on to share some potential details about the Sony a7V’s potential new sensor. It sounds like the Sony a7V will get a new sensor and not just reuse the one from the Sony a7IV model. This new sensor could therefore be larger, perhaps much larger, than the 33MP sensor in the IV model, which could further increase the potential new camera’s recording capabilities. As a reminder, the Sony a7IV is capable of 4K 60p video in 10-bit, S-Cinetone, thanks to its 33MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS BSI sensor. What could better specs be? Most likely 6K or higher, we’d think, but that’s just speculation.