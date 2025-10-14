Speaking at a press conference for Peacemaker Season 2, James Gunn revealed he already knows which upcoming projects he'll direct beyond 2027's Man of Tomorrow, according to ComicBook.

When asked what would determine his directing choices, Gunn described Man of Tomorrow as something he's had in mind for a long time, then added he knows the next few projects he'll be directing.

"Honestly, I think I know the next few I'm directing. I already know," the co-president of DC Studios said.

Gunn said there's one larger narrative being told across the DCU that involves characters including Rick Flag, Lex Luthor, and Superman, which are movies he plans to direct himself.

"It's a part of the plan of the DCU," Gunn said. "There is one big story. On the one hand, everything is gonna be okay to watch by itself, but also, there's a bigger story being told that involves, say, Salvation. And so that story involves Rick Flag, it involves Lex, and Superman. So there's those movies that I'm gonna be directing. That's the plan right now, at least. I may get so fucking tired that I can't do it, because I'm pretty tired. But we'll see. But there's a plan that I'm gonna do—you know, it's a couple more, at least."

Coming up, fans will get Supergirl from director Craig Gillespie and Clayface from James Watkins, as well as the Lanterns TV series. Gunn won't be directing those.

"It's challenging," Gunn said. "Because I am by nature a writer and director, but that's my experience as being a writer and director. I've produced things, but it doesn't come as naturally to me. It doesn't feel like it does. And so that is trying to be the best producer I can. That's something that, for me, it's just a personal challenge. I'm focused on being the best producer and supporting those creators the best I can to help tell good stories, really. I'm beholden to the story in those things as much as I am to the story in my own stuff. So my central concern is the same, whether it's a movie I'm directing or something else."

Letting go of creative control isn't easy for someone whose fingerprints are all over the universe's foundation.

The director previously told Collider that his Superman follow-up won't be Superman 2.

"I like my movies to be different. Guardians 1 is not the same as Guardians 3. They're different. And Man of Tomorrow will not be the same as Superman. And it is Lex's story too, so it's the two of them. That colors it in a totally different way."

Man of Tomorrow will release July 9, 2027.

