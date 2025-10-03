Writing a screenplay can be really hard. I struggle with it all the time, and I'm a professional. That's because every story is different and presents its own unique blend of frustrations and challenges.

I set out to make a hub that screenwriters could flock to, no matter the level they're at, to get a crash course in all the things that go into writing a script.

Whether you're a pro who's stuck or just typing the first pages of your first idea, I wanted this to be a page to bookmark and go back to as needed.

Think of this as your foundational glossary—a hub of essential terms, concepts, and tools you'll need from the first spark of an idea to that final, polished draft.

Each term is hyperlinked to direct you to a more in-depth examination of the term itself.

You can start with how to write a screenplay or our free screenwriting book and go from there.

Let's dive in.

The Idea & Concept

This is where it all begins. A strong foundation isn't just about a good idea; it's about understanding how to shape that idea into a viable story for the big screen.

Logline : A one or two-sentence summary of your film. Its purpose is twofold: to serve as a north star during your writing process and to act as a sales tool when pitching. A professional logline must contain four key elements: Protagonist : Who is your hero, and what defines them? (e.g., "A cynical weatherman...") Inciting Incident : What event kicks the story into gear? (...is forced to relive the same day over and over...) Obstacles : What stands in their way? (...and win the heart of his producer.")

High Concept: This refers to a story idea that is immediately understandable and marketable. Its "hook" is so clear you can grasp the entire premise in a single sentence. Think of it as a "what if" question: What if dinosaurs were brought back to life in a theme park? (Jurassic Park). What if a liar were forced to tell the truth? (Liar Liar). High-concept films often have a built-in audience and are easier to pitch. This is the opposite of a low-concept or character-driven story, which relies more on nuanced character exploration than a plot hook (e.g., Manchester by the Sea).

or story, which relies more on nuanced character exploration than a plot hook (e.g., Manchester by the Sea). Theme : The central argument or underlying message of your story. It’s what your story is really about. Theme is not plot; it's the idea explored through the plot. Rather than stating your theme, you should explore it through a thematic question . For Jaws, the thematic question might be, "Does a community value public safety over economic prosperity?" The film argues its theme by showing the tragic consequences of the mayor's greedy choices. Theme is best expressed through character arcs, choices, and the story's ultimate resolution.

Treatment : A prose document that tells the story of your screenplay from beginning to end in the present tense. It's more detailed than an outline, often including key moments of dialogue and describing the emotional tone of scenes. A "short treatment" might be 5-10 pages, while a detailed "long treatment" can be 30-60 pages. Producers often request a treatment to see if they are interested in the full story before committing to reading a 110-page script.

: A prose document that tells the story of your screenplay from beginning to end in the present tense. It's more detailed than an outline, often including key moments of dialogue and describing the emotional tone of scenes. A "short treatment" might be 5-10 pages, while a detailed "long treatment" can be 30-60 pages. Producers often request a treatment to see if they are interested in the full story before committing to reading a 110-page script. Outline : Your architectural blueprint. While a treatment is in prose, an outline is a scene-by-scene skeleton of the plot. Popular outlining methods include: Index Card Method : Each card represents one scene, allowing you to easily rearrange, add, or discard scenes to find the best structure. Beat Sheet : Popularized by books like Blake Snyder's Save the Cat!, this method provides a template of 15 key story "beats" (Opening Image, Inciting Incident, Midpoint, etc.) and the approximate page numbers where they should fall. (Resource: An Introduction to the Save the Cat! Beat Sheet)

: Your architectural blueprint. While a treatment is in prose, an outline is a scene-by-scene skeleton of the plot. Popular outlining methods include:

Formatting & Structure

Proper screenplay formatting is non-negotiable. It is the language of production, ensuring that every department, from the director to the line producer, can break down your script.

The Writing Process

These are the conceptual tools you'll use while crafting your scenes and sequences.

Beat : The smallest unit of change in a scene. A scene is a series of beats. Think of it as an action/reaction cycle. If a character enters a scene wanting one thing and leaves wanting something else (or having achieved/failed to achieve it), the scene has "turned" through a series of beats.

: The smallest unit of change in a scene. A scene is a series of beats. Think of it as an action/reaction cycle. If a character enters a scene wanting one thing and leaves wanting something else (or having achieved/failed to achieve it), the scene has "turned" through a series of beats. Sequence : A collection of scenes (typically 3-5) that function as a self-contained mini-story within the larger narrative. For example, in a spy movie, the "Infiltrating the Gala" sequence might include scenes of the spy getting ready, arriving at the party, distracting the guards, cracking the safe, and escaping. It has a clear beginning, middle, and end.

: A collection of scenes (typically 3-5) that function as a self-contained mini-story within the larger narrative. For example, in a spy movie, the "Infiltrating the Gala" sequence might include scenes of the spy getting ready, arriving at the party, distracting the guards, cracking the safe, and escaping. It has a clear beginning, middle, and end. Subtext : The true meaning simmering beneath the words. People rarely say exactly what they mean, and great dialogue reflects this. Subtext is created by the gap between what a character says and what they do, feel, or truly want. Example : In The Empire Strikes Back, when Leia says, "I love you," Han Solo replies, "I know." The text is simple, but the subtext is rich with their entire history of banter, conflict, and unspoken affection. It perfectly encapsulates his cocky yet loving character. (Resource: The Art of Subtext: Making Your Dialogue Sing)

: The true meaning simmering beneath the words. People rarely say exactly what they mean, and great dialogue reflects this. Subtext is created by the gap between what a character says and what they do, feel, or truly want. Exposition : The delivery of crucial background information. The challenge is to deliver it gracefully without boring the audience. This is often called an "info dump." Smart ways to deliver exposition include: Conflict : Two characters argue about a past event, revealing information naturally. In Medias Res : Start in the middle of the action and let the audience piece the backstory together from contextual clues.

: The delivery of crucial background information. The challenge is to deliver it gracefully without boring the audience. This is often called an "info dump."

Characters & Dialogue

Your characters are the engine of your story. Their desires and flaws drive the plot forward.

Protagonist & Antagonist : Your protagonist must be active . They must make decisions and drive the story. The antagonist is the primary obstacle to the protagonist's goal. The most compelling antagonists don't see themselves as evil; they believe they are the hero of their own story and have a logical, even sympathetic, reason for their actions.

: Your protagonist must be . They must make decisions and drive the story. The antagonist is the primary obstacle to the protagonist's goal. The most compelling antagonists don't see themselves as evil; they believe they are the hero of their own story and have a logical, even sympathetic, reason for their actions. Character Arc : The internal journey of transformation a character undergoes. The plot is the external journey; the arc is the internal one. There are three main types: Positive Arc : The character overcomes a fatal flaw and grows into a better version of themselves (e.g., Ebenezer Scrooge). Negative Arc : The character succumbs to their flaws or external pressures and ends in a worse state (e.g., Michael Corleone in The Godfather). Flat Arc : The character does not change. Instead, their unwavering belief system changes the world around them (e.g., Captain America, James Bond).

: The internal journey of transformation a character undergoes. The plot is the external journey; the arc is the internal one. There are three main types: "On the Nose" Dialogue : Dialogue that is too literal, stating exactly what a character is thinking or feeling. It lacks subtext and feels unnatural. On the Nose : SARAH: I'm so sad that my father passed away. With Subtext : SARAH: My dad always loved this park in the fall. I haven't been back since he passed. The second version reveals the same information but through memory and emotion, making it more powerful.

: Dialogue that is too literal, stating exactly what a character is thinking or feeling. It lacks subtext and feels unnatural.

Revising & Polishing

Writing is rewriting. Your first draft is just you telling yourself the story. The real art happens in the drafts that follow. ✍️

Page One Rewrite : A complete overhaul of your script. Instead of just editing your existing document, you open a blank page and start again from FADE IN: , using your previous draft as a memory guide. This liberating process forces you to re-evaluate every scene, character, and plot point, helping you escape "first draft inertia."

Page One Rewrite : A complete overhaul of your script. Instead of just editing your existing document, you open a blank page and start again from FADE IN: , using your previous draft as a memory guide. This liberating process forces you to re-evaluate every scene, character, and plot point, helping you escape "first draft inertia." Table Read: An invaluable diagnostic tool. Hearing your words spoken aloud by actors (or even just friends) immediately reveals what's not working. You'll hear clunky dialogue, identify pacing issues, and spot confusing plot points. Listen more than you talk, and take copious notes.

Script Coverage : A formal analysis performed by a professional "script reader." The standard deliverable is 2-4 pages of feedback, including a logline, a full synopsis, and a critique of key areas like Plot, Character, Dialogue, and Concept. While studio coverage is used to filter scripts, paid coverage services are development tools for writers seeking objective feedback.

Polish: The final pass. This is not about story; it's about prose. The goal is to make the read as smooth and enjoyable as possible. Hunt down typos and formatting errors. Trim action lines, strengthen your verbs, and cut any word, line, or scene that doesn't absolutely need to be there.

The Business of Screenwriting

A great script is only half the battle. Understanding the industry is crucial to getting your work seen.

Query Letter : A professional, one-page email used to solicit a read from a manager or producer. It's a sales document. The standard structure is: A brief, personalized opening (if possible). Your script's genre and title. Your killer, one-sentence logline. A short, exciting 2-3 sentence pitch expanding on the logline. A brief bio highlighting any relevant credentials (awards, previous work). A polite closing.

: A professional, one-page email used to solicit a read from a manager or producer. It's a sales document. The standard structure is: Representation : This is a critical distinction. Agents are state-licensed professionals who procure work and negotiate contracts for a 10% commission. They are the deal-makers. Managers are career developers. They provide creative feedback, help you develop a slate of projects, and use their relationships to connect you with producers and agents. They typically take a 10-15% commission. Most new writers secure a manager first.

Representation : This is a critical distinction. Agents are state-licensed professionals who procure work and negotiate contracts for a 10% commission. They are the deal-makers. Managers are career developers. They provide creative feedback, help you develop a slate of projects, and use their relationships to connect you with producers and agents. They typically take a 10-15% commission. Most new writers secure a manager first. The Annual Black List : A prestigious survey of Hollywood executives' favorite unproduced scripts of the year. The Black List website is a paid service where writers can host their scripts and purchase evaluations from professional readers. High scores on the website can get your script noticed by industry professionals.

: A prestigious survey of Hollywood executives' favorite unproduced scripts of the year. The Black List website is a paid service where writers can host their scripts and purchase evaluations from professional readers. High scores on the website can get your script noticed by industry professionals.

is a paid service where writers can host their scripts and purchase evaluations from professional readers. High scores on the website can get your script noticed by industry professionals. Spec Script: A "speculative" script written without a contract or payment. You write it "on spec" in the hope of either selling the script outright or using it as a writing sample to land an "assignment"—a paid job writing a script for a studio or production company. For a new writer, your spec script is your calling card.

Summing It All Up

Screenwriting is a marathon. Every writer, from the novice to the Oscar winner, starts with these same building blocks. Bookmark this page, return to it whenever you need a refresher, and keep learning.

Your story is waiting. Now, go write it.