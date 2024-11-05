In the summer of 2009, I lived in Ireland. My favorite place I went was Allihies, which is on the southern coast, near Cork City.

When I was there, I bought a traditional Irish cap. It became one of the most important things I own, and an integral part of my writing process. But at the time I bought it, it was just something really cool.

You see, when I get stuck with writer's block, I put on my thinking cap.

What Does 'Put On Your Thinking Cap' Mean? Paris, Texas film-grab.com The phrase "Put on your thinking cap" is an idiom that means to concentrate deeply on something in order to solve a problem or come up with an idea. It's a way of encouraging someone to think hard and focus their mental energy.

How is This Supposed to Help Writers? Adaptation film-grab.com I know this sounds kind of dumb, but I legitimately put on a thinking cap when I am stuck in a screenplay. I'll walk around in it, I'll listen to music, I'll go to the grocery store, and I do it all wearing the cap. Over the years, I have developed a bit of a Pavlovian response to the hat. I know that when it goes on, it's time for those latent parts of my brain to start working. I go out into the world and live in the hat because I want to get my mind off the story...while having my head still in it, if that makes sense. Here's why I would do something this ridiculous: Inspiration: It serves as a reminder to engage in focused thinking. Writers can use it as a mental cue to shift into a creative mindset, ready to brainstorm, develop ideas, or solve plot problems. Overcoming Blocks: When facing writer's block, this phrase can be a prompt to actively seek solutions rather than remaining stuck. It encourages a proactive approach to problem-solving. Deepening Thought: By reminding themselves to "put on their thinking cap," writers can push themselves to go beyond surface-level ideas and delve deeper into their subject matter. Enhancing Creativity: The act of consciously focusing on thinking can stimulate the creative process, leading to more original and insightful writing. Problem-Solving: Whether it's figuring out a character's motivation, resolving a plot hole, or refining a sentence, the phrase can remind writers to apply critical thinking skills to their work.

The truth is, I will do whatever it takes to just get out of my comfort zone. And the hat has a great track record. Writing is nurturing an organism. You have to figure out what you need to move forward and to put out pages.

If it's stupid, who cares? As long as it works for you, it's good enough.

