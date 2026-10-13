While not a major announcement on par with a new cinema camera or earth-shattering video AI model or anything, Tilta has quietly introduced a tiny new baby pin stud that unlocks more flexibility for one of its most popular mount options of the past few years.

The Tilta Hydra Electronic Suction Cup is an innovative mounting solution built for heavy rigs, harsh environments, and demanding productions that features some ingenious electronic suction technology and features real-time pressure monitoring.

And as great as it is, it could always be improved, and this tiny add-on does just that. Let’s check it out.

Tilta Baby Pin Mounting Bracket for Electronic Suction Cup As we covered when it was first announced , the Tilta Hydra Electronic Suction Cup is a creative mounting solution designed to handle a range of unique shooting needs and scenarios ranging from high-speed car shoots to challenging outdoor environments. The Hydra supports payloads up to 106 lbs when mounted vertically, features IPX5 water resistance, is optimized for high altitudes, and delivers up to 19 hours of battery life for reliable performance wherever the shoot takes you. However, it has its limitations too, and this Tilta Baby Pin Mounting Bracket for Electronic Suction Cup aims to help by allowing crews to add the Dovetail Mounting Bracket to their Tilta 6" Electronic Suction Cups to expand their vehicle-mount setup options.

Price and Availability Quite affordable and easy to use, this baby pin (5/8") stud can be used to mount a light, flag, or pretty much any other component with a compatible receiver. It includes four 1/4"-20 screws for quick, secure mounting and should be quick to install. If you’re interested in this small add-on, here are the full specs and purchase options. Fits Tilta 6" Electronic Suction Cup

Baby Pin | 5/8" Stud

For Hydra Alien Pro Car Rig

Four 1/4"-20 Mounting Screws