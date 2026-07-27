For those who are deep in the world of Unreal Engine and real-time camera tracking workflows, ZEISS has just announced that the company’s free Unreal Engine plug UE Connect for CinCraft Scenario now supports the latest 5.8 release and is ready to take on all of your high-end projects and workflows.

As we’ve covered in the past , CinCraft Scenario is a popular real-time camera-tracking system that can be used in a variety of ways for filmmakers looking to be prepared for the revolution in virtual production. And this UE Connect plugin is a powerful and free add-on worth exploring if you haven’t already.

UE Connect for CinCraft Scenario Update Credit: ZEISS So, based on what’s been shared and what's available on the company’s website, the basic premise of ZEISS CinCraft UE Connect is that it is designed to allow users to seamlessly integrate CinCraft Scenario tracking data into their Unreal Engine projects. As a free plugin, UE Connect aims to “empower” CinCraft users to more fully leverage the full power of Unreal Engine in their projects, whether for broadcast, feature film, or pretty much anything in between. What’s cool about this plugin in particular for filmmakers is that it can create “Live Link” support for each of the data stream sources provided by a CinCraft Scenario system, which helps it to better integrate natively with the other existing frameworks inside Unreal Engine such as: Media Framework - Supporting all video acquisition cards compatible with Unreal

Composure - Powerful, built-in compositing system that allows for real-time compositing

Take Recorder - Capture Live Link data for use inside Sequencer

nDisplay - Drive LED wall installations of all sizes with CinCraft Scenario tracking data