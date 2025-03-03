When Nikon acquired RED Digital Cinema, we knew that the company was going to eventually find some innovative ways to improve the lives of filmmakers and video production professionals. We didn’t know that they’d be doing so by partnering with other companies like Vimeo to help directly fund up-and-coming filmmakers and support a new generation of talent.

So it’s cool to see that Vimeo is partnering with Nikon and RED to launch Vimeo’s first-ever Short Film Grant. This initiative aims to empower emerging filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life with the support and mentorship of industry visionaries, class-leading equipment, and distribution directly to Vimeo’s large global audience.

It’s also easy to enter and open anyone. Here’s what you need to know.

Vimeo Short Film Grant Presented by Nikon | RED Set to provide up to $150,000 to support up-and-coming filmmaking talent, submissions to Vimeo’s first ever Short Film Grant open on March 10th. Five winners will be selected by a panel of award-winning creators including David Lowery, Charlotte Wells, Sean Wang, Savanah Leaf and Adam Bricker, ASC. “For two decades, Vimeo has served and inspired millions of filmmakers and film enthusiasts around the world. We are incredibly proud to partner with industry leaders Nikon and RED on this new grant program to accelerate the future of storytelling and launch a new generation of filmmakers. Together we will provide filmmakers with resources, mentorship, and a trusted platform to create exceptional short films and connect with a global audience.” — Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. The grant will award five filmmakers with $30,000 each in funding to produce a short film, along with one-on-one mentorship opportunities with the selection jury and the Vimeo Curation Team.

Broaden Access to the Art of Filmmaking The winning projects will be selected by a prestigious jury of filmmakers, industry professionals, and Vimeo executives based on originality, artistic merit, and feasibility of project execution. The jury will be composed of celebrated Vimeo Staff Picks alumni, including filmmakers David Lowery, Charlotte Wells, Sean Wang, Savanah Leaf and cinematographer Adam Bricker, ASC. “Short films are a form of their own, but they’re also an essential entryway into the feature film industry — a way many filmmakers begin to figure out what they're doing and who they're doing it with. For years, Vimeo has given an impressive platform to short form work, supporting emerging filmmakers (including me), and in turn, I’m grateful to be able to support their inaugural short film grant — broadening access to this undeniably expensive art form." — filmmaker Charlotte Wells. Along with the funds for the five winning filmmakers, winning recipients will also gain access to: The latest Z CINEMA line of professional video equipment, including the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cinema cameras, which feature all-new Z mount options, as well as Nikon’s collection of award winning mirrorless cameras including the Z9, Z8 and Z6III – all powered by the innovative technology from Nikon and RED to ensure films are produced to the highest technical standards.[1]

A Vimeo Standard subscription and distribution support on Vimeo.com –including dedicated promotion of their work at in-person screenings in NYC and LA hosted by Vimeo. RED