Vimeo, the well-known video hosting service that has held a special place in the hearts of indie filmmakers and video professionals over the years as a preferred option for posting and sharing films and videos, has just announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for approximately $1.38 billion.

The acquiring company is the European software company Bending Spoon, which has a large portfolio of tech businesses, including WeTransfer, Meetup, Evernote, and more. The deal is reportedly an all-cash deal which will take Vimeo private, and—as is the case with most acquisitions—leaves several aspects of Vimeo’s future in question.

Vimeo Acquired by Bending Spoon Announced on Vimeo’s blog and reported online, Vimeo CEO Philip Moyer sounds optimistic about the acquisition in terms of how Bending Spoons will handle Vimeo moving forward. "Bending Spoons has tremendous respect for the Vimeo team, our customers, and the creator community we serve. Luca and his team are committed to expanding our product across all segments: Self-Serve, OTT/Vimeo Streaming, and Vimeo Enterprise. We are excited about this partnership, which we believe will unlock even greater focus for our team and customers as we continue to strive towards our global mission to be the most innovative and trusted video platform in the world for businesses." — Philip Moyer, Vimeo CEO. And Bending Spoons’ CEO and co-founder, Luca Ferrari, has similar positive things to say about Vimeo and the reputation the brand has built over the years within the filmmaking community. “Vimeo is a pioneering brand in the video space, serving a passionate, global community of creators and businesses. At Bending Spoons, we acquire companies with the expectation of owning and operating them indefinitely, and we look forward to realizing Vimeo’s full potential as we reach new heights together. In particular, after closing, we’re determined to make ambitious investments in the US and other priority markets, and all key areas of the business, spanning both the creator and enterprise offerings. We'll focus on achieving even more stellar levels of performance and reliability, bringing advanced features to more customers, and continuing to release powerful and responsible AI-enabled features." — Luca Ferrari, Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder. However, as we’ve seen in the past in similar acquisitions, the future for Vimeo becomes a bit more clouded.