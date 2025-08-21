When Stranger Things hit Netflix, it was a complete cultural phenomenon. The world was introduced to the Duffer brothers and their unique voices, characters, and style.



But as they prepare to drop the final season of the show on Netflix, they're also looking forward to where their careers will take them next.

That led many studios to court them with deals, and a showdown with Paramount and Netflix.

So what made the Duffer brothers choose Paramount Skydance over the comfort of what they had at Netflix?

Well, it wasn't more money. It was movie theaters.

I mean, who doesn't want to see their hard work up on the big screen?

Yes, the Duffers are known for a popular streaming show, and their new deal at Paramount covers that. But there was also a carve out to get them to do big, theatrical movies, something Netflix just does not offer.

The Wrap has reported that the Duffers will work with Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, the co-chairs of Paramount Pictures, on that part of their deal.

The Duffers said of the deal, "We couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. [CEO] David [Ellison], Josh, and Dana are passionate about bringing bold, original films to the big screen. To be part of that mission is not just exciting – it's the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don't take lightly. We're also excited to reunite with our friends Cindy [Holland] and Matt [Thunell], who were among the very first to believe in us and an unusual little script we wrote that became 'Stranger Things.' They took a chance on us in 2015, and they're taking a chance again – we can't wait to create new stories together."

This has to be a bitter pill for Netflix, which surely would have matched any financial pitches of other places. But because their entire model is built on people staying at home and not going to the theater, it bit them.

You would think Netflix would bend in order to lure in some creators. They gave Scorese a theatrical window and ran Power of the Dog, but I am sure when it comes to developing things just for the big screen, that's not in their future plans.

It will be interesting to see what the Duffers do with Paramount. Obviously, Paramount has a lot of IP it can mine, and it also has lots of room to develop new franchises with the brothers.

Meanwhile, Netflix will have Stranger Things forever, and they'll look for new writers and directors to replace the Duffers in the cycle of life.

Do you think the Duffers made the right decision?

Let us know in the comments.