I think we can all agree that there's no paralyzing fear worse than trying to pick something to watch every night. I scroll through all the apps, trying to figure out which thing to watch, and I drive myself crazy.

Half the time, I just start a rewatch of The Wire.

But in a move that has left me checking my horoscope, Netflix has just rolled out its latest content recommendation feature: Your Zodiac Watchlist.

So, is this a stroke of genius or has the Netflix algorithm finally gone nuts?

Let's dive in.

What the Stars Have in Store

According to reports, this new "Astrology Hub" will feature specially curated rows of titles for each of the twelve zodiac signs. The recommendations are designed to mirror the "vibe" of each astrological archetype.

Hopefully, the vibes are more zodiac sign than zodiac killer, but I bet they have a docuseries for that.

The feature is set to update throughout the year, aligning with the zodiac calendar, kicking things off with Virgo season.

They're calling it “Virgos Are Always Hustling,” and the collection shows up this weekend, according to Variety.

Summing It All Up

While the idea of a multi-billion-dollar company turning to astrology for content recommendations is certainly a headline-grabber, it's also a fascinating look at them taking some swings at what their audience wants.

People want decisions made for them, and they're willing to let fate decide.

So, what do you think?

Let us know in the comments below.