As a filmmaker, I perceive Spike Lee’s films as his acts of rebellion against corruption in society—something I love and admire in filmmakers.

He is famous for directing movies that are overtly political and satirical, challenging audiences to confront the complexities of living as a black person in the United States.

His narratives are an exploration of race, identity, and social injustice. At the core, films like Do the Right Thing (1989), BlackKkKlansman (2018), and Malcolm X have explored the drawbacks of power and superiority.

Considering he hardly ever makes a film that he hasn’t written (or at least co-written), there’s a lot we can learn from this maestro, especially in terms of writing screenplays that have a strong voice.

In this article, we’ve compiled the top five screenwriting tips by Spike Lee that are invaluable for all screenwriters.

5 Writing Tips From Spike Lee For Screenwriters

1. Do Your Work, and Don’t Be Lazy

In an interview by Todd Lippy for his book Projections 11: New York film-makers on film-making , Lee said, “You become a filmmaker by making a film, not by talking about it.”

He mentioned that he got his first camera, a Super 8, in the summer of 1977, right after his sophomore year, and spent the whole summer running around New York, shooting.

He recalled this as the moment he decided he wanted to be a filmmaker. He also said, “I never ran away from hard work, and that’s what filmmaking is.”

As a screenwriter or director, it is important to avoid procrastination and get to work. Discussing your ideas might give you insights into your stories, but what good is it if it never gets made?

After all the discussion, to be a screenwriter or filmmaker, you have to shoot or write that stuff yourself. Lee is one of those who believes in practice above all else.

While speaking with Film Courage, Spike Lee said that one of his favorite quotes is by the late Brooklyn Dodgers GM Branch Rickey (who signed Jackie Robinson): “Luck is a residue of design.”

So, if you’re working hard enough every day, you have a better chance of being lucky.

2. Let People Make Up Their Minds—Respect Their Intelligence

Spike Lee believes that art is supposed to be presented, and “then people respond how they respond.” As screenwriters, we’re not supposed to force a point or convince our audience. It’s about making them live through someone else’s journey. While depicting the complexities of life, it is essential to remember that, as humans, we’re made in a way that naturally enables us to relate to one another.

For instance, we've all felt powerless at some point in our lives. All atrocities, be it racism, social injustice, or gender inequality, ultimately originate from the misuse of power, don’t they?

So the audience knows the point—focus on how to show it in the best possible way. If you show it right, they’ll see it.

3. Embrace Diversity

While talking about pursuing filmmaking in New York, Lee said , “Well, I think that if you live here and you’re open, you just come into contact with so many different cultures, languages, and races—so many different people—and that’s bound to affect your work. It’s definitely affected mine.”

His films demonstrate that the influence of diversity has been overwhelmingly positive.

Therefore, as writers, it's essential to go out and experience new people and things. That’s one of the most effective ways to find stories that you care about and ultimately would want to tell. It is also like collecting different kinds of lenses to see the world in a new light.

4. Your Characters Aren’t You in Reality, So Let Them Speak

In his conversation with writer and editor Tod Lippy, Lee said something very interesting: “If I have characters in my films who say terrible things or do terrible things—or are just terrible people—then there is always the chance, for whatever reason, that people will think those characters are, basically, me.”

He said he’d discussed this quandary with Martin Scorsese, who also has some unlikeable characters in his movies.

Lee continued, “But I can’t worry about that. You have to let your characters speak.”

'Do the Right Thing' Credit: Universal Pictures

What he said gave me a new perspective on character development. As a writer, I have been guilty of limiting my characters to my own beliefs and my moral compass, intentionally or unintentionally.

We must understand that we need to detach ourselves from the characters we develop. We’re not them in any way, and therefore, they’re not limited by our beliefs, insecurities, or personal traumas. If you have this habit, it is a slow process, but embrace it.

Let your characters create their own identities, whether on paper or on screen.

5. Develop Your Taste

In his interview with Howard Schatz for SLEEK Magazine , Lee said, “I think that taste is something that’s acquired.”

An artistic household tends to breed artists, and the fact that taste is something that can be developed is a boon for every artist.

As writers, exposing ourselves to different kinds of high-quality art and their forms, regardless of the art we pursue, is imperative. Not only does this habit help us gain insights, but it also allows us to think of it as a study of the audience.

The more we expose ourselves to classic arts and their forms (dance, paintings, literature, films), the more we know what works and what doesn’t. Even if we don't like something, knowing why we don’t is only helpful in improving our craft.

Unfortunately, doing that in this digital world has been a challenge, as we’re constantly distracted by devices around us. Therefore, we must take a mindful initiative towards it, now more than ever.

Which tip resonates with you the most?