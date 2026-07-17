I have been so excited about Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot since it was announced, and now I am popping to hear that he shot the pilot on large format film.

TV is about to get even more epic.

According to a report from World of Reel, Coogler has officially wrapped production on a two-hour pilot episode of his X-Files reboot.

But the real news is that Coogler and his Director of Photography, Autumn Durald Arkapaw (fresh off her Oscar for Sinners), chose to shoot the entire pilot on 65mm.

Yeah, that's so freaking amazing, I am not going to be professional for a second and just type out WOWOWOWOW.

This is a TV show that is stepping up the game of the so-called small screen, and living up to the massive TV I'm about to buy for my living room in order to watch it.

Let's dive in.

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From Pilot to Feature Film?

This whole report is based on hearsay, but I am all in on the details. The whole idea is that there might be behind-the-scenes maneuvering on this project to turn it into not just a pilot, but a feature they would release in theaters.

Imagine a Coogler-directed X-Files story that stars Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel as the new generation of FBI agents, with a supporting cast featuring Steve Buscemi, Amy Madigan, and Ben Foster, that all debuts on IMAX screens.

This could serve as a feature that makes some money or gets released in limited form, as Netflix did with Stranger Things, and then makes the whole series drop as an event, as the other episodes would follow on Hulu.

I can picture the moment we get a cameo from David Duchovny or Gillian Anderson would cause a crazy uproar, and I want to be surrounded by other fans when that happens.

Summing It All Up

This is all just the rumor mill for now, but it's a story I'm keeping a close eye on, because I think even if the debut remains just on TV, it makes a new era of filmmaking for streaming and for your living room.

It's an expensive format to shoot a pilot on, and other than Euphoria, no one else has ever shot 65mm on TV.

We're entering unprecedented territory, and the idea of cinematic TV can be redefined into shooting a format we usually just see in IMAX.

But this is a giant show that I think will have a way bigger reach, and that show did, so it might be worth it to shoot the whole thing in the expensive format just to get as many eyeballs on it as possible and to get people talking.

Regardless, this is the most excited I have been for a pilot in quite some time.

Let me know what you think in the comments,