In 1993, attitudes were slightly different about Thanksgiving and portrayals of Indigenous Americans than they are now. You might see kids wearing culturally insensitive costumes more often back then. Despite the now-cringe choice, Addams Family Values manages to turn this common trope on its head for one of the most iconic scenes in Thanksgiving films.

The movie is directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and written by Paul Rudnick. Ricci was 12 when they shot it. As a follow-up to the successful The Addams Family film, the sequel added Joan Cusack as a conniving serial killer trying to infiltrate the Addams clan, as well as new baby Pubert, whom Wednesday and Pugsley immediately hate.

During the pageant scene, Wednesday goes off-book to make a statement on the holiday.

"The gods of my tribe have spoken. They have said, do not trust the pilgrims."

Exterior Camp Chippewa scenes were shot at the Sequoia National Forest in Springville, California, and the film was released in November 1993. The Thanksgiving pageant takes place during the kids' camp. Check out the scene below, then we'll break down how Rudnick's script, Sonnenfeld's staging, and Ricci's deadpan delivery make the scene, and what writers can take from a payoff that's set up an hour earlier.

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Why Is a Summer Camp Doing Thanksgiving?

It's one of those things that seems to happen in a movie. A writer might come up with a scene because it feels like it would be fun to see, but it doesn't always make sense until an actor or audience member questions things. Like, why would kids at summer camp stage a production about Thanksgiving in the off-season?

Doesn't matter. It's too fun not to do. And according to Rudnick, no one really asked him at the time. He wrote:

Here’s one of my favorite things about this scene from Addams Family Values: no one has ever asked why the kids at a summer camp are performing a Thanksgiving Day pageant. I also love this scene because it includes so many of my very favorite actors, including Christine Baranski, Peter MacNicol, Christina Ricci, David Krumholtz, and, among the parents in the bleachers, Harriet Harris, Julie Halston and the movie’s director, Barry Sonnenfeld. I’m also proud that this movie somehow made the Addams family at least a little Jewish; when Joan Cusack’s black widow character marries Uncle Fester, Lurch can be heard playing a snippet of Sunrise, Sunset on the organ.

He also told Theater Mania that the first film's success bought them freedom.

"I don't remember considering Passover or Christmas—or something more appropriate like the Fourth of July. Thanksgiving gave permission to use pilgrims and all sorts of lunacy that that made sense. There is something irrational about it, but very confident. And that's kind of the secret of life."

If you have a cool idea, maybe just go with it and don't worry too much about whether it makes sense.

He added, "I remember asking if we were allowed to drop a baby off a building and they said, 'Absolutely.' I think the Thanksgiving Day pageant somehow came from that feeling of total permission."

The pageant is the movie's title joke made literal. According to The Hollywood Reporter's oral history, Rudnick meant both the title and the plot as a spoof of the Bush-era Republican idea of "traditional family values." Camp Chippewa is that idea as a summer camp.

'Addams Family Values' Credit: Paramount Pictures

Setting Up the Bit

The scene really starts earlier, when Wednesday fakes a smile to convince the counselors she's been "fixed." That smile is the con the pageant pays off.

Ricci said of the role, "I loved playing Wednesday because nobody ever told me to smile bigger, or to do it again but with more enthusiasm. I never had to pretend in the way that I had to at other times when I was a child. The thing about Wednesday that people love so much is that she is someone who is completely allowed by her family to be 100 percent herself. To play somebody who doesn't have to please others felt great" (via W Magazine).

The Speech

In the scene, Pugsley sings as a turkey, then Wednesday's Pocahontas goes off script, then the outcasts take over and the set burns.

Wait, we cannot break bread with you.



You have taken the land which is rightfully ours. Years from now my people will be forced to live in mobile homes on reservations. Your people will wear cardigans, and drink highballs. We will sell our bracelets by the roadsides, and you will play golf, and eat hot h'ors d'ourves. My people will have pain and degradation. Your people will have stick shifts.



The gods of my tribe have spoken. They said do not trust the pilgrims ... especially Sarah Miller. And for all of these reasons I have decided to scalp you and burn your village to the ground.

Ricci owns the scene, though at the time she said she didn't really understand it.

"Being 12, I wasn't really aware of what the Thanksgiving play scene would look like (though I may have known how amazing it was going to end up being)," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was so incredibly theatrical. It was such an amazing set piece to be a part of. Stunt performers came out at one point; fires start and burn around me while I'm delivering this speech. So it was definitely one of the more dramatic scenes to shoot."

Why the Scene Is Still Iconic

Every Thanksgiving, the clip goes around again. Netflix's Wednesday brought it back with a callback when Jenna Ortega's Wednesday tells tourists in fluent German to enjoy their "authentic" pilgrim fudge made with cacao from oppressed Indigenous people. (Ricci is in that series, too, as Marilyn Thornhill.)

TIME says the scene is burned into cultural memory (at least among millennials), though its stereotypes have aged poorly and the portrayal is, let's say, not the most sensitive.

In 2020, Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe wrote about the scene for Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe wrote about the scene for HuffPost

Like most Indian kids across the country, when I first saw Addams Family Values, I delighted in the speech delivered by the iconic little outcast. It was one of the first times I remember feeling seen in pop culture as she rants about the realities of reservations and settler/colonial violence, about selling beaded bracelets by the roadside. Her statement about living in mobile homes resonated so intensely with me that I think my 10-year-old self actually fell in love with Christina Ricci.

However, she writes, it's only a small win against the darker backdrop of Indigenous peoples' history in the United States.

Have you watched Addams Family Values this year?