Well, this is a major savings opportunity you don’t usually see at this level of reduction. We’re covering lots of holiday savings deals currently being offered on B&H for all different types of cameras and video gear, but this deal on a very solid MacBook Air is kind of insane

Set to cut the retail price (usually $2,698) in half to $1,349.00, this is a pretty significant savings opportunity for filmmakers or video professionals looking for a powerful MacBook option that can keep up with their on-the-run lifestyles.

Whether you need it for project management or light video editing and effects, this option is available now and could boost your workflow as soon as you get it. So let’s check it out.

Apple MacBook Air Holiday Savings Deal Credit: B&H Another holiday savings deal currently being offered on B&H, this M5 13” MacBook Air aims to be similar to many of the other recent MacBook and MacBook Pro products in that its main selling points when released have been mostly focused on its AI-powered capabilities. And while that might be appealing to some, perhaps even yourself, for most filmmakers and video editors, the focus might simply be more on its speed, performance, and specs. This M5 MacBook Air does have solid metrics for all of the above, thanks to its 3nm process technology, M5 10-Core Chip, and next-generation 10-Core GPU. This MacBook Air also supports double the starting storage of its previous model at the time of its release, which simply means that it’s capable of being equipped with 512GB of SSD storage and 24GB of unified RAM for tackling large file sizes and launching intensive apps quickly.

Price and Availability Credit: B&H If you’re looking for a solid laptop option that features Thunderbolt 4 for fast file transfer and support for up to two external monitors, plus a nice mix of performance and connectivity options, but you don’t want to break the bank for the latest MacBook Pro models, then this might be a great savings opportunity. If you’d like to find out more about this deal, here are the full specs and purchase options. Apple M5 10-Core Chip

24GB Unified RAM | 512GB SSD

13.6" 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina Display

10-Core GPU | 16-Core Neural Engine

Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 6 | Thread

Two Thunderbolt 4 Ports | Headphone Jack

12MP Center Stage Camera with Desk View

Backlit Magic Keyboard

Force Touch Trackpad | Touch ID Sensor

macOS | 40W Dynamic Power Adapter