Ahhh, Thanksgiving. A time for some yummy food, some family time, and, most importantly, a perfect time to watch a bunch of movies.

While a "Thanksgiving" movie might be harder to qualify than a "Christmas" or "Halloween" movie, lots of movies set around Thanksgiving or featuring a key Thanksgiving scene make them the perfect side to any main-course Thanksgiving dish. There are also factors such as family dynamics and general fall vibes that create the perfect mood for any cinephile who wants to celebrate.

Check out our list below, and enjoy the holiday with some of the best movies Thanksgiving has to offer.

Let's dive in.

1. Funny People (2009)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Writer: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Cast: Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann, Eric Bana, Jonah Hill, Jason Schwartzman

While there may only be one true (very funny) Thanksgiving scene, the overarching themes of career versus family are arguably stuffed with Thanksgiving undertones in this Judd Apatow classic.

2. Spider-Man (2002)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Writer: David Koepp

David Koepp Cast: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Cliff Robertson, Rosemary Harris

Oops! We invited my arch-nemesis to Thanksgiving dinner! Talk about awkward...

3. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: John Hughes

John Hughes Writer: John Hughes

John Hughes Cast: Steve Martin, John Candy, Laila Robins, Michael McKean, Dylan Baker

Arguably the pinnacle of Thanksgiving cinema. John Hughes delivers a pitch-perfect comedy with Steve Martin and John Candy, with the catalyst of Thanksgiving. Gobble it and weep.

4. Thanksgiving (2023)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Eli Roth

Eli Roth Writer: Jeff Rendell

Jeff Rendell Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving is adapted from a parody trailer he made for the Tarantino/Rodriguez passion project Grindhouse. It's a slasher where someone dressed as John Carver seeks revenge on a town after a tragic Black Friday shopping stampede. Nothing about it should work, but boy does it. Thanksgiving is an instant holiday slasher classic.

5. Krisha (2015)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Trey Edward Shults

Trey Edward Shults Writer: Trey Edward Shults

Trey Edward Shults Cast: Krisha Fairchild, Robyn Fairchild, Bill Wise, Chris Doubek, Billie Fairchild

Krisha is one of the most uncomfortable, cringe-inducing indie dramas ever made about Thanksgiving. Not only is it a great character study and exploration of the consequences of boiling unspoken family drama, but it also portrays an uncomfortable Thanksgiving maybe too well.

6. She's Gotta Have It (1986)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Spike Lee

Spike Lee Writer: Spike Lee

Spike Lee Cast: Tracy Camilla Johns, Tommy Redmond Hicks, John Canada Terrell, Spike Lee, Raye Dowell

Three suitors vying for one lover at Thanksgiving? I don't know if this is better or worse than the Green Goblin.

7. American Gangster (2007)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Writer: Steven Zaillian

Steven Zaillian Cast: Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cuba Gooding Jr., Josh Brolin, Ruby Dee

This Ridley Scott epic opens on Thanksgiving Day and uses Thanksgiving as a pivotal plot point throughout. In America, Thanksgiving is everything.

8. Four Brothers (2005)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: John Singleton

John Singleton Writers: David Elliot, Paul Lovett

David Elliot, Paul Lovett Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, André Benjamin, Garrett Hedlund, Terrence Howard, Fionnula Flanagan

Four brothers banding together to avenge their mother on Thanksgiving? Now that's Thanksgiving as hell.

9. You're Next (2011)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Adam Wingard

Adam Wingard Writer: Simon Barrett

Simon Barrett Cast: Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci, Wendy Glenn, A.J. Bowen, Joe Swanberg, Barbara Crampton, Rob Moran

Adam Wingard's You're Next may not take place on Thanksgiving directly, but its themes and setting of an uncomfortable family gathering make for some undeniable Thanksgiving canon that make it more than deserving of this list.

10. ThanksKilling (2008)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Jordan Downey

Jordan Downey Writers: Kevin Stewart, Jordan Downey

Kevin Stewart, Jordan Downey Cast: Lance Predmore, Lindsey Anderson, Ryan Francis, Aaron Carlson, Natasha Cordova

ThanksKilling is a D-movie slasher about the once-ancient force of a foul-mouthed killer turkey slaying victims on Thanksgiving. What more do you want? This should be all 29 options.

11. Lady Bird (2017)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Writer: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein

As the above promo suggests, Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age masterpiece Lady Bird is layered with the thankful DNA to make it a modern Thanksgiving classic.

12. Frances Ha (2012)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Writers: Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig Cast: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Adam Driver, Michael Zegen, Patrick Heusinger

There is only one Thanksgiving scene in this perfect movie, but while we're on the topic of Greta Gerwig, I am selfishly including it.

13. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Writers: Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson

Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson Cast: Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Danny Glover

Another "not-so-but-basically Thanksgiving" addition, The Royal Tenenbaums makes the list for its portrayal of dysfunctional families—the only thing more Thanksgiving than turkey.

14. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Writer: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Cast: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel, Grace Van Patten

Another one for the dysfunctional families category, Noah Baumbach takes the cake with this movie that isn't, but might as well be, about Thanksgiving.

15. Thanksgiving (2014)

Rooftop Films

Director: Adam Newport-Berra

Adam Newport-Berra Writers: Adam Newport-Berra, Matthew Chastain

Adam Newport-Berra, Matthew Chastain Cast: Samantha Jacober, Benjamin Dickinson, Matthew Chastain, Jennifer Kim, Ian Paola

The title says it all! A modern, underappreciated indie movie called Thanksgiving. Give thanks and enjoy.

16. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Woody Allen

Woody Allen Writer: Woody Allen

Woody Allen Cast: Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey, Dianne Wiest, Michael Caine, Woody Allen, Carrie Fisher, Max von Sydow

Like Four Brothers, but for sisters. Just kidding. It's just a Woody Allen comedy that's set on Thanksgiving. No vengeance here.

17. Home Sweet Home (1981)

Home Sweet Home (1981) 4K www.youtube.com

Director: Nettie Peña

Nettie Peña Writer: Thomas Bush

Thomas Bush Cast: Jake Steinfeld, Vinessa Shaw, Peter De Paula, Don Edmonds

Another Thanksgiving slasher. This is the lesser of the four, but, hey, holiday-appropriate horror cred where it's due.

18. Son in Law (1993)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Steve Rash

Steve Rash Writers: Fax Bahr, Adam Small, Shawn Schepps

Fax Bahr, Adam Small, Shawn Schepps Cast: Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino, Lane Smith, Cindy Pickett, Mason Adams, Patrick Renna

Pauly Shore's swan song as a respected public figure. Whether you're thankful for his popular demise or celebrate that he got to be goofy in this fun comedy set on Thanksgiving, Son in Law is a fun one.

19. The Oath (2018)

THE OATH Official Red Band Trailer | In Select Theaters October 12. Everywhere October 19. www.youtube.com

Director: Ike Barinholtz

Ike Barinholtz Writer: Ike Barinholtz

Ike Barinholtz Cast: Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish, John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Nora Dunn

Modern comedy set on and about Thanksgiving! That's right!

20. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Writers: Wes Anderson, Noah Baumbach

Wes Anderson, Noah Baumbach Cast: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, Owen Wilson

This is a perfect Wes Anderson movie about being thankful for all those around you. Also has fall Thanksgiving vibes on top of that. I'd recommend it any time of the year, but this is well-deserving of the ranks of Thanksgiving cinema.

21. Mistress America (2015)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach Writers: Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig Cast: Greta Gerwig, Lola Kirke, Matthew Shear, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Heather Lind

Another perfect Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig collab that takes place in New York on Thanksgiving. As I am currently in New York on Thanksgiving, this resonates.

22. You've Got Mail (1998)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron Writers: Nora Ephron, Delia Ephron

Nora Ephron, Delia Ephron Cast: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Parker Posey, Jean Stapleton, Steve Zahn, Dave Chappelle

In this scene in the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan rom-com vehicle You've Got Mail, Hanks' character, Joe Fox, intercepts Ryan's Kathleen Kelly, who is having trouble at the supermarket when the cashier refuses to run her credit card, holding up the line behind. Joe Fox then insists that there is, in fact, a credit card reader, convincing the cashier to allow Kathleen Kelly to use her credit card, as she does not have cash. In triumph of this victory, Joe Fox tells everyone "Happy Thanksgiving!"

23. Pocahontas (1995)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Directors: Mike Gabriel, Eric Goldberg

Mike Gabriel, Eric Goldberg Writers: Carl Binder, Susannah Grant, Philip LaZebnik

Carl Binder, Susannah Grant, Philip LaZebnik Cast: Irene Bedard, Mel Gibson, David Ogden Stiers, Russell Means, Christian Bale, Linda Hunt

Nothing says Thanksgiving better than a Disney-fied take on imperialism and putting a rose-colored lens over the genocide of Indigenous people in America. Happy Thanksgiving!

24. Prisoners (2013)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Writer: Aaron Guzikowski

Aaron Guzikowski Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, Paul Dano

The catalyst of Prisoners is a Thanksgiving dinner gone wrong, and the rest of the movie honestly should make anyone grateful they aren't experiencing what literally anyone in Prisoners is going through. It's not a warm slice of pumpkin pie, I'll tell you that!

25. Free Birds (2013)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Jimmy Hayward

Jimmy Hayward Writers: Jimmy Hayward, Scott Mosier

Jimmy Hayward, Scott Mosier Cast: Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Amy Poehler, George Takei, Colm Meaney, Keith David, Dan Fogler

Free Birds is an animated movie about turkeys escaping their untimely fate as dinner. What more do you want from me?

26. Knives Out (2019)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Writer: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer

While Knives Out isn't specifically a Thanksgiving movie, it is a movie about a dysfunctional family gathering that takes place in New England in the fall. That's pretty Thanksgiving if you ask me!

27. Hot Rod (2007)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Akiva Schaffer

Akiva Schaffer Writer: Pam Brady

Pam Brady Cast: Andy Samberg, Isla Fisher, Jorma Taccone, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, Will Arnett, Sissy Spacek, Ian McShane

This is a stretch, but Hot Rod deserves love at every turn, and I am grateful for Hot Rod. It's sort of about finding identity in family, so I'm going to argue that qualifies it for the list. Also, there is this scene where Scrooge offers a cooked goose for everyone, and that's, like, really close to Thanksgiving.

28. National Lampoon's Thanksgiving Family Reunion (2003)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Neal Israel

Neal Israel Writers: Marc Warren, Dennis Rinsler

Marc Warren, Dennis Rinsler Cast: Bryan Cranston, Judge Reinhold, Penelope Ann Miller, Hallie Todd, Meghan Ory

National Lampoon does Thanksgiving! Bryan Cranston plays a hippie stoner guy! Happy Thanksgiving.

29. The Humans (2021)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Stephen Karam

Stephen Karam Writer: Stephen Karam

Stephen Karam Cast: Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, June Squibb

Here's a poignant dramedy adapted from the stage about how Thanksgiving (or family-oriented holidays in general) can give us an opportunity to spend time with the ones we love in a less cynical, sweeter way.

30. Home for the Holidays (1995)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster Writer: W. D. Richter (based on the short story by Chris Radant)

W. D. Richter (based on the short story by Chris Radant) Cast: Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Bancroft, Charles Durning, Dylan McDermott, Geraldine Chaplin, Steve Guttenberg, Claire Danes

Jodie Foster directing Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Bancroft through a chaotic Baltimore family reunion is peak dysfunctional-family Thanksgiving cinema.

31. The Ice Storm (1997)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Ang Lee

Ang Lee Writer: James Schamus (based on the novel by Rick Moody)

James Schamus (based on the novel by Rick Moody) Cast: Kevin Kline, Joan Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Tobey Maguire, Christina Ricci, Elijah Wood, Henry Czerny

Ang Lee’s 1973-set suburban drama unfolds entirely over Thanksgiving weekend. It fits right alongside The Humans and Krisha for bleak, wintry family tension.

32. Pieces of April (2003)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Peter Hedges

Peter Hedges Writer: Peter Hedges

Peter Hedges Cast: Katie Holmes, Patricia Clarkson, Derek Luke, Oliver Platt, Alison Pill, Sean Hayes, John Gallagher Jr.

Katie Holmes trying to cook a Thanksgiving dinner in a tiny Lower East Side apartment with a broken oven while Patricia Clarkson’s estranged family drives down to visit is pure early-2000s indie energy that fits right next to Frances Ha.

33. Scent of a Woman (1992)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Martin Brest

Martin Brest Writer: Bo Goldman (based on the novel Il buio e il miele by Giovanni Arpino)

Bo Goldman (based on the novel Il buio e il miele by Giovanni Arpino) Cast: Al Pacino, Chris O'Donnell, James Rebhorn, Gabrielle Anwar, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Bradley Whitford

Al Pacino and Chris O'Donnell’s New York City road trip takes place over Thanksgiving weekend. And it's sort of a laugher and a weeper. It culminates in one of the most tense school scenes that shows you a real family.

34. Dutch (1991)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Peter Faiman

Peter Faiman Writer: John Hughes

John Hughes Cast: Ed O'Neill, Ethan Embry, JoBeth Williams, Christopher McDonald, E. G. Daily

John Hughes’ other Thanksgiving road-trip movie. The one that's less famous but still funny, starring Ed O'Neill as he tries to drive his girlfriend's insufferable prep-school son home from Georgia to Chicago.

35. Addams Family Values (1993)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Barry Sonnenfeld Writer: Paul Rudnick

Paul Rudnick Cast: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack, Christina Ricci, Carol Kane, David Krumholtz

The Camp Chippewa Thanksgiving play is arguably the greatest takedown of Pilgrim mythology in studio comedy history.

36. The Big Chill (1983)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Lawrence Kasdan

Lawrence Kasdan Writers: Lawrence Kasdan, Barbara Benedek

Lawrence Kasdan, Barbara Benedek Cast: Tom Berenger, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, William Hurt, Kevin Kline, Mary Kay Place, Meg Tilly, JoBeth Williams

A group of college friends reuniting for a long weekend of cooking, Motown records, and existential dread as they mourn a loss. The movie ends with a massive Thanksgiving-style feast. The original Friendsgiving.

37. The Daytrippers (1996)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Greg Mottola

Greg Mottola Writer: Greg Mottola

Greg Mottola Cast: Hope Davis, Stanley Tucci, Anne Meara, Pat McNamara, Parker Posey, Liev Schreiber, Campbell Scott

Greg Mottola’s debut indie comedy takes place the day after Thanksgiving, following a Long Island family crammed into a station wagon as they head into Manhattan to confront a cheating husband.

38. Alice's Restaurant (1969)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Arthur Penn

Arthur Penn Writers: Venable Herndon, Arthur Penn (based on the song by Arlo Guthrie)

Venable Herndon, Arthur Penn (based on the song by Arlo Guthrie) Cast: Arlo Guthrie, Pat Quinn, James Broderick, Pete Seeger, Lee Hays, William Obanhein

Arthur Penn’s adaptation of Arlo Guthrie’s 18-minute talking-blues classic centers on a Thanksgiving dinner and the arrest that followed. It;s a traditon for me!

39. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Directors: Bill Melendez, Phil Roman

Bill Melendez, Phil Roman Writer: Charles M. Schulz

Charles M. Schulz Cast: Todd Barbee, Robin Kohn, Stephen Shea, Hilary Momberger, Christopher DeFaria, Jimmy Ahrens, Robin Reed

Even if it's a TV special, Vince Guaraldi's score and Snoopy serving popcorn and buttered toast is essential holiday canon.

40. Pilgrim (2019)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Marcus Dunstan

Marcus Dunstan Writers: Patrick Melton, Marcus Dunstan, Noah Feinberg

Patrick Melton, Marcus Dunstan, Noah Feinberg Cast: Kerr Smith, Courtney Henggeler, Reign Edwards, Antonio Raul Corbo, Peter Giles, Elyse Levesque

A family hires reenactors to give them an "authentic" Thanksgiving, and they refuse to break character. Yeah, it kind of gets bloody from there!

41. Black Friday (2021)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Director: Casey Tebo

Casey Tebo Writer: Andy Greskoviak

Andy Greskoviak Cast: Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White, Bruce Campbell

Bruce Campbell and Devon Sawa fighting off holiday-shopping parasites in a toy store on Thanksgiving night. This is the kind of B movie I love!

Summing It All Up

These are our picks, but I bet you have movies you and your family watch every year that you think should be on here.

What other movies should we add to this list?