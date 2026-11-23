It’s been a rough, or at least interesting, year for DJI. The seemingly never-ending drone ban saga has taken up a lot of our attention, as DJI has been forced to stop selling its newest drones (and even some non-drone products) in the United States.

And while we still don’t know for how long this ban might stay in force, we do know that older DJI products are still available. The DJI RS 4 is an option many filmmakers and videographers might be interested in if they’re looking for one of the company’s more popular, readily available options for adding stabilization to their run-and-gun productions.

Let’s look at the DJI RS gimbal stabilizer and explore what it could offer for your shoots with this nice holiday savings deal in mind.

The DJI RS 4 Holiday Savings Deal Yet another great deal as part of a huge holiday savings sale at B&H, the DJI RS4 is a popular and powerful stabilization option for mirrorless camera shooters. Weighing in at only around 2.3 pounds and featuring a load capacity nearly triple that at 6.6 pounds, the RS 4 should be more than capable of handling most mirrorless camera builds. The RS 4 has a nice mix of features that can be helpful, including Teflon-coated axes that help reduce friction for a smoother balancing and operating experience. The RS 4 also has a fine-tuning knob, auto-locking OLED screen, and an RSA communication port for use with expanded accessories. If you’re already an owner or user of other DJI products, the RS 4's RSA communication port can integrate with other Ronin series or third-party accessories in your shooting workflows.

Price and Availability There are other big selling points for the DJI RS 4 that have made it a popular option for pro videographers looking for reliable stabilization, or for up-and-coming content creators looking for a rig investment to handle their run-and-gun content shoots. If you’d like to get a full look at everything the DJI RS 4 has to offer, and what it could mean for your productions with this $100 price reduction deal, here are the full specs and purchase options. Lightweight 2.3 lb Body, 6.6 lb Payload

OLED Touchscreen with Auto Lock

2nd Gen Native Vertical Shooting

Automated Axis Locks

Joystick or Bluetooth Mode Switching

Supports Wireless Image Transmitter

Teflon-Coated Axes

12-Hour Operation Time

RSA Communication Port for Accessories