Thanksgiving is a time for reflection and gratitude, and almost every year I am grateful that we have so many hilarious Eddie Murphy movies to watch around the holidays.

And they start with Trading Places as a November watch.

The movie is a satirical take on corporate greed and class warfare. But what sets it apart from a preachy film is that it is so funny. The zingers spark and ignite as Murphy slings them all over, and the slapstick humor provides the perfect balance.

Murphy’s performance as Billy Ray Valentine has a kinetic energy that makes you never know what he's going to say next. And there's one surprising line in the movie that's said to him that is perfect for the holiday season.

Let's dive in.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The Scene in Question

Trading Places tells the story of Billy Ray Valentine, who gets plucked off the streets of Philadelphia and dropped into the lap of extreme wealth. This is not a happy story, as this is done as part of this racist $1 wager by the Duke brothers.

His life is switched with that of a powerful prediction markets broker, and the question is whether either of them can thrive in the other's shoes.

In this scene, we get some character development on Billy: he's a fast-talking guy who can work his way out of even the toughest situations, like being stuck in a jail cell with guys who want to beat him up.

So he pretends to be a pimp in order to protect himself, but that backfires, and one of the inmates hits him with a line that really shows off the holiday spirit.

"It ain't cool being no jive turkey, so close to Thanksgiving."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

What The Quote Means

On the surface, this is trash talk that's meant for a laugh. We don't need to dig much deeper than that to see how the inmates see right through Billy. But from a screenplay point of view, it shows our hero has a lot of confidence but doesn't win all the time.

We like seeing someone down on their luck eventually have their come-up, and this sinks Billy to rock bottom, so we know he's truly destitute when his journey begins.

It’s also a masterclass in character voice.

This is an inmate we're not going to meet again, but we know who they are: the hard-talking tough guy who's listened to the nonsense and is finally using brute force to make his point.

It puts Billy in a corner he can't talk his way out of as they lift him into the air. But Billy is still trying to talk his way out of it, and that's why we love him, too. He's persistent with the only weapon he has...his voice.

Summing It All Up

Eddie Murphy’s impeccable comedic timing is what makes this movie a classic, but the funniest part of this line to me is that he's not even the one who says it.

I still think this is a must-watch every year, and I encourage you to gather the whole family and embrace the genius of Murphy's character and his big mouth.