Announced today at VidSummit in Dallas, TX, Eddie AI (the AI assistant video editor, which we’ve covered in the past and is quickly becoming a lightning rod name in the non-generative side of AI video editing tools), has announced two major upgrades to its platform.

Both of these updates aim to make the editing process smarter, faster, and more collaborative for editors and producers. The goal isn’t to replace people, but rather to make their lives easier. You can decide for yourself, though, as we check out the latest updates below.

Eddie AI Upgrades So, the big news here for anyone interested in utilizing this AI assistant editor tool is the introduction of a new feedback mode that can provide notes like a real producer. Eddie AI is also merging several of its different logging modes into one new, unified rough cut mode, making your editing even more efficient. “This release marks a turning point. Editors shouldn’t have to choose between speed and creativity. With Feedback Mode and the new unified Rough Cut Mode, Eddie gives you both—a second set of expert eyes and a fully scalable workflow.” — Eddie AI team. Here are the updates: Feedback Mode: Editors can now upload cuts up to 40 minutes long and receive timestamped, tactical feedback from Eddie AI. Rather than vague “good job” notes, Eddie pinpoints exact moments to tighten pacing, improve story clarity, or enhance rhythm. The new Feedback Mode acts as a creative collaborator—giving filmmakers clear, actionable direction without ever leaving their timeline. And it is free to use during this intro phase.

