You hear that? That tiny crunching noise is Mark Zuckerberg stomping on his Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, one after another, after he saw this announcement from China: Alibaba has unveiled its latest lineup of smart wearable glasses, the Qwen Glasses N1 and Qwen Glasses N1 Pro.

Are they much better than Meta Ray-Bans? It sure looks that way. Are they set to replace our digital photo and video cameras anytime soon? Perhaps not right away, but they’re catching up very quickly.

Let’s look at these new smart glasses, still novelty,, most likely, and what their next-gen sensor power might indicate about the future.

Smart Glasses are Getting Much Better The real headline here maybe shouldn’t be that the next-gen cameras we wear are coming soon, but if you want to try it out and record footage that looks decent, that future is fast approaching. The Chinese company Alibaba has unveiled its new lineup of Qwen Glasses, including the N1 and N1 Pro models, as well as its first AI earbuds, the Qwen Clip. The Qwen Glasses are particularly notable, though, because they feature first-person HD capture with a 50MP sensor that should blow the Ray-Ban Meta glasses out of the water, since those only feature 12MP sensors for now. The new Qwen Glasses N1 Pro model takes things a step further, featuring new eye-tracking technology that enables new visual interactions, including object recognition and a futuristic iris-based payment system.