We know, rumors will be rumors. But when we get wind of as many as we have lately, it’s usually not surprising when many of them end up being true.

The type of rumors can also give you a sense of the announcements that might come out. And everything we’re hearing about Canon’s end-of-year slowdown leading to a fast 2027 launch does seem to be lining up.

Let’s look at a few rumors swirling online to see what might be in the cards for Canon to announce at the start of the next calendar year, with cameras, lenses, and more possibly on the docket.

Canon Rumors Swirling Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 Telephoto Lens CREDIT: Canon According to reports on Canon Rumors , there appear to be not one or two, but several new cameras and lenses set to be announced by the company soon. It also sounds like there were some big announcements set to be revealed by the company over this holiday season and at the end of the year, but they've reportedly been pushed back to the start of 2027. The reasons are hard to guess, but it’s not unusual for companies to hold announcements for the best times, for both internal and external reasons. We obviously see companies hold announcements for major conferences or seasons, so this wouldn’t be too surprising if true. Still, whatever these announcements are, we’re excited to see some new products from the company that has some holes to fill if it wants to keep up with its legacy brand competition.