What's your white whale when it comes to filmmaking? The one project you'd do anything to be a part of, or the IP you'd pull off a heist to get your hands on?

For David Fincher, that was Star Wars.

The guy grew up near Skywalker Ranch and spent time stealing their storyboards out of the trash, which taught him composition and how to dumpster dive.

Recently, David Fincher spoke with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where the Se7en and The Social Network director opened up about his deep personal history with Lucasfilm and the Star Wars pitch he had that never happened.

Let's dive in.

David Fincher And Star Wars Before we dive in, we need some backstory. Maybe we'd call that an opening scroll. As I mentioned in the opening, back in 1975, Fincher was scavenging discarded storyboards from the garbage cans at Lucasfilm. So when he eventually sat down with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to discuss what a Fincher-helmed Star Wars movie might look like, he had a deep history wth the material and had thought about it a lot. And he had one perspective he thought was missing from the storytelling. C-3PO and R2-D2. Fincher explained to Kennedy that what always fascinated him about the original trilogy was the dynamic between those droids and their position as witnesses to both the fall of humanity and its rise at the same time. So why not tell a movie completely from their point of view that dips into the originals and experiences the Skywalker saga from the edges of the frame? It's like a deconstruction of their relationship with the Skywalker family as they decide whether or not these people are worth their time and if goodness can even survive. He felt the franchise had drifted away from that observational perspective, and wanted to bring that point of view back.

Why It Never Happened Well, I think that's kind of a weird way to revisit the first trilogy, especially when you know the Skywalkers' rise and all the major things the droids do. Personally, I'm not sure we'd need extra scenes outside the main narrative to motivate how and why these droids acted the way they did. But I am interested in the idea of a whole movie from the perspective of a droid deconstructing humanity, or both the dark and the light. That could be a cool way to show how the droids are different than people in this world, and even explore if they have a soul. For Fincher's idea, it didn't happen because Disney stepped in and bought Lucasfilm for billions of dollars. They had their own ideas about how to jumpstart the franchise. I do wonder if they'd go back to make these now, given that the nostalgia around the original trilogy is at an all-time high. Only time will tell. Fincher's long history with the property makes me wonder if he would dip his toes into a different idea for them or could be relied on to come in and direct a script they love.

Do you wish we had a Fincher Star Wars movie?