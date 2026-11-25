One of Sigma’s Best Zoom Lenses Gets a Nice Holiday Savings Deal With a $200 Discount
If you’re looking to upgrade the kit lens for your favorite Sony camera, this Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art Lens could be a great option thanks to this holiday savings discount.
The holidays are dangerous, man. Not only do you usually have lots of time to sit around and look online for new cameras and gear, but you also have lots of great savings deals being offered. If you’re not careful, you could end up completing upgrading your entire gear bag.
And while you, of course, don’t have to make any purchases, these deals can often be good investments and do represent some serious savings opportunities that don’t come around too often.
A good deal we’re highlighting today is this Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art Lens, which could be a nice kit lens upgrade for Sony mirrorless shooters. Let’s check it out and see what the lens offers with its $200 holiday savings price factored in.
The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art Lens
Designed for Sony E-mount (also available for Leica L-mount) cameras, this Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art Lens delivers improved rendering performance in a body that is both light and compact. It’s also quite sophisticated, with an advanced optical design that delivers gains in sharpness, resolution, and portability.
It will most likely appeal to hybrid shooters or those looking for a versatile mix of features that could make it their main option for all types of projects, whether that's run-and-gun doc work or more standard corporate video projects.
The lens has some helpful features like accelerated autofocus, a clickable aperture ring, and a scant 6.7" minimum focusing distance that should make it workable for those looking for that aforementioned versatility but without compromising image quality and functionality.
Price and Availability
While this isn’t the most insane savings opportunity we’ve seen, a $200 price drop on a popular zoom lens is still significant. If you’ve been eyeing this Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art Lens, or simply looking for an upgrade for your Sony camera workflow, this might be a good deal to pounce on now.
Here are the full specs and purchase options to check out if you are interested.
- Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22
- Fast & Lightweight Wide-to-Tele Zoom
- HLA Autofocus
- 6.7" Minimum Focusing Distance
- Aperture Ring with Click & Lock Switches
- FLD, SLD & Aspherical Elements
- Nano Porous & Super Multilayer Coatings
- Dust & Splash Resistant
Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art Lens
Featuring improved rendering performance in a shorter and lighter body, Sigma's flagship 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art Lens deploys an advanced optical design for gains in sharpness, resolution, and portability.
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