For current Aputure STORM XT52 owners, prospective owners, or future renters, Aputure has unveiled a new motorized CF16 Fresnel lens that aims to expand the control and capabilities of this lighting unit.

The Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel will also come with two new accessories that allow for even more control, and the unit itself will enhance and smooth your lighting capabilities. Here’s everything you need to know about the just-announced Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel and how it will work with the STORM XT52.

The New Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel Designed as a 16-inch diameter lens that will be capable of intensifying the native output of the STORM XT52 by up to seven times, as well as offering the ability to smooth falloff from center to edge, this new Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel brings greater control and capabilities in a compact and lightweight form factor. Built around a motorized internal focusing system with a spot-flood range from 18° to 50°, this Fresnel can help control beam angle from the fixture’s lamp head or remotely via Sidus Link, Sidus Link Pro, or lighting control console via DMX. Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel Credit: Aputure