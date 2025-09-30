Expand Your Lighting Control With This New Aputure Motorized Fresnel
A look at the new Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel, a compact motorized Aputure Mount Fresnel lens designed for use with the Aputure STORM XT52.
For current Aputure STORM XT52 owners, prospective owners, or future renters, Aputure has unveiled a new motorized CF16 Fresnel lens that aims to expand the control and capabilities of this lighting unit.
The Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel will also come with two new accessories that allow for even more control, and the unit itself will enhance and smooth your lighting capabilities. Here’s everything you need to know about the just-announced Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel and how it will work with the STORM XT52.
The New Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel
Designed as a 16-inch diameter lens that will be capable of intensifying the native output of the STORM XT52 by up to seven times, as well as offering the ability to smooth falloff from center to edge, this new Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel brings greater control and capabilities in a compact and lightweight form factor.
Built around a motorized internal focusing system with a spot-flood range from 18° to 50°, this Fresnel can help control beam angle from the fixture’s lamp head or remotely via Sidus Link, Sidus Link Pro, or lighting control console via DMX.
Aputure Motorized CF16 Fresnel
Credit: Aputure
Features and Accessories
The Motorized CF16 Fresnel will also include 8-leaf CF16 Barn Doors for additional shaping control, which can also hold a scrim, as well as two accessories, which Aputure has shared to be:
- The CF16 Fresnel Manual Focus Cover allows users to disengage the motor and is required to use the CF16 in manual mode. The Manual Cover maintains the Fresnel’s IP65 weather rating and continues the electrical connection for the Fresnel’s cooling fans.
- The CF16 Barn Doors Adapter allows users to directly mount the CF16 Barn Doors to the Aputure STORM XT52.
The Motorized CF16 Fresnel is set to be available for $2,690 in kits, which include the CF16 Barn Doors and a Rolling Soft Case or Flight Case. You can find out more info on Aputure’s website here.
