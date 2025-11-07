While the majority of the best features might still be under the pro-level subscription plans, Aputure has announced that the company has listened to its users and has decided to add a free plan option for its Sidus Link Pro 2.1 on iPad.

This free plan option now gives all users easy access to Bluetooth control of any Aputure and amaran lights. Along with this new free plan option, Sidus Link Pro is also now offering free Bluetooth control, including the full library of Light Modes, FX, Quickshots, Magic Program Pro and Go, Magic Infinity FX, and Diagram Master.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new free plan and how this solution can help manage your lights on set.





Aputure Sidus Link Pro Free Plan So, the pitch is that everything that users loved about Sidus Link Legacy (formerly called Sidus Link for iPad) is now being offered for free as part of this new plan. The company is retiring Sidus Link Legacy here at the end of the year and has decided to give all users access to Bluetooth control of any Aputure and amaran light for free. Sidus Link Mobile users will still be able to easily sync their projects to Sidus Link Pro by logging in, accessing the same presets and light plots, too. And, as mentioned above, Sidus Link Pro 2.1 will give access to the company’s full library of Light Modes, FX, Quickshots, Magic Program Go and Pro, Magic Infinity FX, and Diagram Master in the Sidus Link Pro Free plan on iPad.