Another big shakeup has hit ARRI, as the company announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its global rental activities in Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America to the investment firm H2 Equity Partners.

This sale is part of a planned “divestiture,” according to the company, and will ideally allow both companies to grow and thrive in new ways without some of the built-in conflicts of trying to be both a manufacturer and a renter in the camera and lighting technology space.

The big news here is that a shakeup is happening, but the good news is that it sounds like it’s agreeable to all parties and is meant to spur growth for all involved, and it's likely not a sign of anything majorly negative afoot.

Here’s what you need to know.





ARRI Sells its Global Rental Business So, if you missed it before, all of this news comes against the backdrop of the legendary camera and lighting technology company being acquired by The Riedel Group earlier this year. This acquisition sounds like it was a long time coming, but an offer was accepted in part due to the new management’s commitment not only to keeping ARRI going but to finding new ways for it to thrive. And that appears to be what this move, or divestiture, is all about. “This transaction is a milestone in ARRI’s strategic transformation and future positioning. It enables us to direct our investments even more specifically toward the further development of our technologies and new growth areas. At the same time, it allows the rental business to continue to develop independently and to unlock additional market potential.” - Thomas Riedel, owner of ARRI as well as founder and owner of Riedel Communications and the Riedel Group. The company shares that the key rationale for the transaction was to help “resolve a structural conflict of interest” that existed between the company’s manufacturing business and its ownership of its own rental business as well. Credit: ARRI