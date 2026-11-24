Barbara Eden is one of television's finest actresses. Her landmark role in I Dream of Jeannie was like a perennial Nick at Night classic, and even before that, it had a generation of people wishing for magical powers or a wife from a lamp.

Eden turned 95 recently, and while everyone knows her TV shows, she was actually in a bunch of movies where she played all different kinds of character archetypes.

Today, I wanted to pick my top 5 roles and talk about them with you.

Let's dive in.

5. The Brass Bottle (1964) - Sylvia Kenton

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Director: Harry Keller

Harry Keller Writer: Oscar Brodney (based on the novel by F. Anstey)

Oscar Brodney (based on the novel by F. Anstey) Cast: Tony Randall, Burl Ives, Barbara Eden, Kamala Devi, Edward Andrews

Just one year before I Dream of Jeannie premiered and changed her life and legend forever, Eden starred in a movie about genies. That is kind of wild, but it shows you what was in the cultural lexicon at the time and what sort of weird folklore people were embracing.

Eden plays Sylvia Kenton, the long-suffering fiancée of Tony Randall’s hapless architect. The whole movie is designed to be like an escalating slapstick joke, with pratfalls and swings getting bigger and bigger as you go. There's an overload of physical comedy that she then used in her show.

4. Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961) - Lt. Cathy Connors

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Director: Irwin Allen

Irwin Allen Writer: Irwin Allen, Charles Bennett

Irwin Allen, Charles Bennett Cast: Walter Pidgeon, Joan Fontaine, Barbara Eden, Peter Lorre, Robert Sterling, Frankie Avalon

I remember watching this movie as a kid and falling in love with how weird it is—a kind of ripoff of 20,000 Leagues. You get the first big kind of disaster movie from Irwin Allen, who'd go on to direct The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno.

In this movie, Eden plays a scientist on the mission to save Earth from a burning radiation belt. At the time, she was at the center of a ton of famous Hollywood names, holding her own in this dramatic thriller. Her strong acting fundamentals helped her carry some of the more goofy parts of the movie and ground the narrative.

3. Harper Valley P.T.A. (1978) - Stella Johnson

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Director: Richard C. Bennett

Richard C. Bennett Writer: George Edwards, Barry Schneider (inspired by Tom T. Hall's song)

George Edwards, Barry Schneider (inspired by Tom T. Hall's song) Cast: Barbara Eden, Ronny Cox, Nanette Fabray, Louis Nye, Susan Swift

I actually think this story is probably primed for a remake or reimagining. It was already adapted from a country song of the same name. And later, it would become another TV show starring Eden, too.

She plays Stella Johnson, a free-spirited single mom who decides to expose the hypocrisy of her small town's judgmental school board. Eden is the voice of reason in a close-minded town, and she wins our hearts by never being mean, but always being ready to get back at the people who try to take out their suburban frustrations on her. Her three-dimensional character gives depth to the laughs, too.

2. 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964) - Angela Benedict

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Director: George Pal

George Pal Writer: Charles Beaumont, Ben Hecht (based on the novel by Charles G. Finney)

Charles Beaumont, Ben Hecht (based on the novel by Charles G. Finney) Cast: Tony Randall, Barbara Eden, Arthur O'Connell, John Ericson, Noah Beery Jr.

This is such a weird movie; you kind of have to see it to believe it. It was George Pal’s final directorial effort. Somehow, part Western and part philosophical fantasy. If you're into weed or mushrooms, this might be the movie for you.

The loose plot is that a circus comes to town and drives the locals zany; Eden provides the film’s heart as Angela Benedict, a widowed librarian raising her young son who gets caught in the middle of the chaos.

There are so many visual gags, tricks, and camera movements that it's hard to explain; you just have to watch it in awe.

1. Flaming Star (1960) - Roslyn Pierce

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Director: Don Siegel

Don Siegel Writer: Clair Huffaker, Nunnally Johnson (based on the novel by Clair Huffaker)

Clair Huffaker, Nunnally Johnson (based on the novel by Clair Huffaker) Cast: Elvis Presley, Barbara Eden, Steve Forrest, Dolores del Río, John McIntire

Yes, Barbara Eden was in a movie with Elvis Presley, and it was his best one! It was also probably her best movie, too.

Eden plays Roslyn Pierce, a local rancher’s daughter caught in the escalating violence between white settlers and the Kiowa tribe. Under Don Siegel’s direction, Eden delivers a quiet, deeply empathetic performance rich with unspoken tension and subtext.

Her acting is so good, you sort of are lost in that and don't have to bother with Elvis taking you out of the story.

Eden's dramatic chops are so amazing here; it makes me wish we saw her in more serious Hollywood fare later in life.

Summing It All Up

Barbara Eden's long career started over sixty years ago, and it kept going because she knows how to be someone different whenever needed. Her movie acting might be a bit of an afterthought, but check out some of these titles on this list and enjoy her work.