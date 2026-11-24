Robert Pattinson is officially the next James Bond, and conversations are already swirling about who the next Bond Girl should be in his upcoming film. This means that it’s the perfect time to look back at the history of the films and see what almost was.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite actresses who almost became Bond Girls in previous films.

Angelina Jolie in ‘Casino Royale’ (2006) Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent' Credit: Disney Angelina Jolie was actually approached by one of the film’s producers, Amy Pascal, about playing the now iconic role of Vesper Lynd in Daniel Craig’s first Bond film. But Jolie wasn’t interested, and joked that she would just rather play James Bond. In a way, she did, because Pascal apparently called her a few years later with an idea that wound up turning into the spy-espionage thriller film, Salt. Everybody wound up happy here. Admittedly, given how consequential of a character Vesper is in comparison to the other Bond girls, seeing Jolie’s interpretation of the character would have been fascinating to see. Thankfully, Eva Green wound up knocking it out of the park.

Pam Grier in ‘Octopussy’ Pam Grief in 'Jackie Brown' Credit: Miramax Pam Grier was actually approached directly by the Broccoli family about playing the role in the Roger Moore film. Her team kind of forced her to meet with the producers of the film since Grier had serious hang-ups about taking on the role. By this point in her career, she had already created a pretty prominent image for herself as an action star, and the thought of playing a somewhat damsel in distress wasn’t exactly the most appealing thing in the world. She did the right thing and heard the filmmakers out, but ultimately decided, likely correctly, that she just wasn’t the right fit for the part.

Monica Bellucci in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ Monica Bellucci in 'Spectre' Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing Monica Bellucci made it really far into the casting process for the role in the Pierce Brosnan-led film. She played in multiple camera tests and was one of the final actresses up for consideration. Ultimately, the producers decided to cast Terri Hatcher instead, which at the time was apparently a bit of an unexpected move. The producers allegedly decided that they wanted the actress playing the role to be an American in an effort to better appeal to American audiences, get better box office draw across the pond, etc. etc. Bellucci wound up playing the long game, though. Although she wasn’t exactly the lead Bond Girl in the film, she had a smaller, supporting role in this capacity in the Daniel Craig-led film, Spectre, making her, at age 50, the oldest actress to hold the role of a Bond Girl.

Diana Ross in ‘Live and Let Die’ Diana Ross in 'A Lady Sings the Blues' Credit: Paramount Pictures Ian Fleming’s original vision for Solitaire in the book was for a white woman, but the writer of the film, Tom Mankiewicz was adamant for a good while that he wanted the Bond Girl in the film to be played by a black actress. Eventually, he conceded and Jane Seymour was cast as Solitaire. This decision was met with criticism, and as a supposed compromise, the character of Rosie Carver was switched to a black actress making Gloria Hendry the first black woman to play a Bond Girl. Only Grace Jones and Halle Berry have been ones since.