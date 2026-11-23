It’s 4:40 on a weeknight. The spot you’ve been working on is locked, and you’re one export from done. Then you get the email: there’s a typo in the watch UI, which the designer built in Illustrator. Oh, and while you’re at it, can you export a version with 24-hour time for the European market? (Made-up evening, though I’d bet you can name the client.)

That email usually starts a relay race that makes you late for dinner. You ask the designer for a new Illustrator file, open a 3D app to swap the screen, render, import, squint at the result, and do it all again when the next note comes in.

After Effects 27.0 Shortens the Race

The biggest change in After Effects 27.0 is in 3D. You can now use a layer as a material, turning a video, image, or precomp into the surface of a 3D model or mesh, or even wrapping it around 3D text and shapes. With the Advanced 3D renderer on, you pick a layer and the object’s look changes with it. And you don’t need to be a “3D person” to do it. If you already work in layers and precomps, this is the bridge from 2D to 3D: you’re pointing a 3D object at something you’ve built, not learning a new craft from scratch.

This means you can feed 3D objects your own animated textures—like an animated watch face that started as an Illustrator file.

And when the client inevitably has yet more changes to make, you’ll probably feel the Illustrator import change first. Bring a file in as footage, convert it, and the text comes through as real, editable text, with its font, size, fill, position, styles, and variable font settings intact. That typo in the watch UI? You fix it yourself in the text layer in seconds, and if the UI sits in a precomp feeding the watch screen, the watch picks up the fix too.

Then there’s the new AI Assistant. It’s a panel where you describe what you want in plain language, and it works inside your open project. Inherited a file somebody else built? Ask it to tidy things up, rename items, and color-code them. Wondering why an expression is throwing an error? It’ll explain it, or write a new one from your description. It can also create compositions, edit ranges inside text layers, check your spelling, and export Motion Graphics templates. Need the same piece in a different shape for each social platform? It adjusts compositions for that, too. And when you’ve made a creative call, it can apply it across dozens of layers at once. It can generate images and video with Adobe Firefly and partner models, and you can add custom skills to teach it your habits.

If it were me, I’d start with the unglamorous jobs. Clean up a messy project or ask what an inherited expression actually does. Ask it to check spelling before your client does. The AI Assistant is there to help. The risk is low, and you’ll find out quickly whether it fits the way you work before you hand it anything that matters.

Think about the last time a late note cost you an evening. Chances are it wasn’t the fix that ate the time. It was the hauling around: files out to one app, renders back from another, and a lot of waiting in between. Most of that hauling now happens inside one After Effects project, which means a typo, a clock, or a screen swap can be handled while the client is still on the thread. You get a faster turnaround, and you get your night back.

And if you’ve spent years asking for editable Illustrator text, thank you for asking. It worked.

Update to After Effects 27.0 from the Creative Cloud app.