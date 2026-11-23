Two new products, two new ways to upgrade your video workflows with powerful tools that can vastly improve the speed and capabilities of your productions, without breaking your budgets. If you’re a solo shooter or part of a small- to medium-sized company or team, your gear makes more of an impact than you might think.

Saving minutes or hours on set can mean real money can be saved, or be made by increasing the amount of coverage, interviews, or deliverables that you can knock out in a day. To help speed up your professional workflows, these new video assist systems from Ovide are here to give your productions a major boost.

Let’s take a look at the Ovide Koko, a multi-cam recording monitor built to find any take in seconds among thousands of clips. And let’s also look at the Ovide Smart M400 LT, a professional video assist tool that brings the Ovide Smart platform to an entry-level price.

The Ovide Koko Ovide Koko Credit: Ovide Designed to combine high-performance recording, live switching, video assist, and DIT tools in one rugged, production-ready 10-inch monitor, the Ovide Koko helps crews move faster from set to post. What’s great about this powerful 10-inch recording monitor is that it’s purposefully designed to help simplify demanding film and video production workflows. It does this by combining multi-camera recording, live switching, video assist, and DIT functions, while offering new ways to speed up your production workflows. Coming from a company with a rich history of supporting camera departments, video assist operators, DITs, and live-production teams, the Koko brings some of the best of Ovide’s decades of experience into a product that can record up to four mixed-format 1080p camera inputs, or one UHD camera, in the industry-standard Apple ProRes format—from HQ to Proxy.

Perks of the Ovide Koko Ovide Koko Credit: Ovide The Koko also supports recording sources at different frame rates and enables simultaneous playback of four camera feeds. Users can also create a live program with intuitive touchscreen switching, then save that live cut as a high-quality ProRes file. Built for speed, the Koko system can go from power-on to recording in just two seconds, switch from record to playback in only 1.2 seconds, and let users browse recorded media while continuing to record—up to 30 times faster than competing solutions. The Koko provides the advanced tools production teams expect from a dedicated video-assist and DIT station: In/out points, markers, and scene, shot, take, and rating metadata

Ultra-fast clip browser with thumbnails, filters, and session details

Frame-by-frame, one-second and ten-second navigation

Waveform, RGB parade, histogram, vectorscope and skin-tone reference

False color, zebra and focus assist

Sweetspot exposure tool, new in firmware 1.10

Eight-point spot meter, with values displayed directly in the measuring cursor

Calibration LUT for the display, plus independent LUTs for every SDI input

Flexible timecode selection, including VITC, duration and time-of-day modes

Metadata syncing across views and powerful clip, session and filename search

Ovide Koko 1.10 Update Ovide Koko Credit: Ovide To really give things a boost, the Ovide Koko also has a significant firmware update that further improves playback performance, making review of demanding multi-camera sessions smoother and more immediate. Now, with the Koko, crews will be able to review takes, locate clips, and make informed decisions immediately, without disrupting the pace of production. Here’s a breakdown of the v1.10 release, which is free to all Koko owners and set to add the following: Pomfort Livegrade integration, with synchronized LUT management while recording

SweetSpot (by Cullen Kelly Color) exposure tool for faster, more confident exposure judgment

Audio mute button for silent monitoring checks

SSD drive health reporting, so media condition can be checked before and during a session

QR code for diagnostics and support, giving service teams immediate access to system information

Frameguides for composition reference

QWERTY, AZERTY and QWERTZ keyboard layouts selectable within the same firmware

Improved playback performance

Built-in disk repair, allowing media to be recovered on set without a computer

Basic Stream Deck support for hardware-based control

Ovide Smart M400 LT Ovide Koko Credit: Ovide The other important Ovide product to know is the Smart M400 LT, which brings the Ovide Smart platform — including Quad HD recording, full QTAKE Pro integration, and a flight-ready 26 lbs body — to an entry-level price. Designed as the ideal entry point to the Ovide Smart ecosystem, the Smart M400 LT brings its 21.5-inch DCI-P3 LCD touchscreen video assist system to demanding sets, offering a simplified way to record one 4K camera or up to four HD feeds simultaneously via 3G-SDI, with full QTAKE Pro integration from day one. The Ovide Smart M400 LT is designed for the same video assist operators, DITs, camera departments, and rental houses the company is uniquely qualified to support, combining monitoring, processing, recording, and routing in a single transportable unit. No separate monitor, no external recorder, and no rack of converters to build and strike at the start and end of every shooting day.

Perks of the Ovide Smart M400 LT Ovide Koko Credit: Ovide The M400 LT is also designed for QTAKE Pro, and the integration goes beyond simply running the software, as the system includes exclusive QTAKE Pro functions that expose hardware-level controls inside the application: fan speed control, UPS and battery status, and a video router to manage SDI inputs and outputs directly from the QTAKE interface. The M400 LT can also run from mains, block batteries, or camera batteries, with V-Lock, B-Mount, and Gold Mount options. An internal UPS can further provide two minutes of backup power, and batteries can be hot-swapped without interrupting recording — so a battery change mid-take does not cost the take. At the end of the day, owners of legacy Smart Assist systems like the Evo, Evo+, M100 and M200 can easily upgrade their existing hardware to the M400 LT rather than replacing it outright. Plus, rental houses with a fleet of older units can turn their aging inventory into a current one at a fraction of the cost of new purchases, while keeping their investments working across generations of the platform. For more info on the Ovide Koko and Ovide Smart M400 LT, visit the company’s website here .