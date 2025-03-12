I'm always excited when a new Steven Soderbergh gets released, and this year, we're getting two of them in Presence and Black Bag.

Soderbergh is so exciting and so calculated. His movies always try something interesting, and it feels like he's operating as an artist trying to open our eyes to a world he desperately wants us to feel like we're a part of and invested in.

Today, I want to introduce you to seven of his films that I think are his very best.

Let's dive in.

1. Oceans 11 I still remember seeing this movie in theaters and having my mind blown; It was so exciting and thrilling. you had no idea what was going to happen, but you were absolutely all in on these guys robbing a casino.

2. Out of Sight When I think about sexy movies, this is at the top of my list. It's an incredible vehicle for Clooney and Lopez, but truly everyone in this movie is acting their butts off. The story is told in fragmented parts of past and present, and it has one of the best endings of all time.

3. Traffic I think everyone should watch this movie. So many people have no concept of what drugs are, where they come from, or what can happen. This movie takes on all facets of the drug trade and makes you see the strife along with the money. It's beautiful and truthful.

4. Sex, Lies, and Videotape This movie put Soderbergh on the map, and it's such a noisy way to tell people you have arrived and have something to say. It takes a complex view of relationships and sexuality. And it helped define Soderbergh's experimental style.

5. Magic Mike I love how gritty and digital this movie is. It feels almost like a documentary. Soderbergh is the master of bringing you into a world you don't know and letting you see it from all angles.

6. Erin Brockovich This movie has such a strong heart, led by Julia Roberts and by Soderbergh leaving the camera running and letting her work. The humanity in her search for justice and from her overcoming things keeps you so invested.

7. Che: Parts 1&2 Benicio Del Toro should have won an Oscar for this movie. It's such a stunning portrait of a leader and an intimate look at meddling from other countries. There's a vibrance and a life in the movie that keeps Che's name alive.

Summing Up The Best Steven Soderbergh Movies That's my Soderbergh top list. These are movies I have rewatched over and over, and that I think will help you grasp who he is as a filmmaker and how important his contributions have been to film in general. If you have other faves, I want to know about them.

