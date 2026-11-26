It's turkey time, and if you want to watch a movie with the family, you'll probably pick something that reflects the holiday.

But what if you just want a taste after eating all that stuffing?

Well, for that, I have assembled the best Thanksgiving scenes. That way, you can get your holiday celebration in while still having something else to watch that keeps your attention.

Plus some filmmaking tips for you to learn while watching.

Let's dive in.

1. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) — "The Rental Car Counter"

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While the entire movie is a road-trip odyssey built around getting home for Thanksgiving, so technically it is a totally Thanksgiving movie, this scene kind of sums up how hard it is to get home for the holidays.

This is a holiday when every American is on the move, so you're battling others to get what you want and what you need.

John Hughes understands that the holiday isn't really about the meal; it's about being with others. And when it feels like everything is in your way and keeping you alone, that's when you snap.

Filmmaker Takeaway: Earn your emotional payoff. This is a movie about failing again and again and again, so that when you finally break, we're breaking with them.

2. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) — The Thanksgivings

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Woody Allen movies are all chaos, just like the holiday. And this is one of his best films. The whole thing is structured around Thanksgiving, at the start and end, and the year that turns a family upside down.

Cinematographer Carlo Di Palma’s fluid, handheld camera weaves around the crowded Manhattan apartment, bringing everyone in the story into frame and catching snippets of conversation that make us feel like voyeurs.

Filmmaker Takeaway: You can use a holiday like a signpost in a screenplay. You can use it to structure the passing of time or to show how things have really changed over time. Make this stuff work to your advantage.

3. The Ice Storm (1997) — The Thanksgiving Prayer

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Ang Lee’s adaptation of Rick Moody’s novel is like one of the most depressing movies I have ever seen. I would definitely watch it with the whole family this season, if your family needs to be taught a lesson. One of the best scenes is when they say grace for Thanksgiving, where you get this provocative look at a family falling apart. There's no bravado here, just an eerie stillness.

Filmmaker Takeaway: Silence and restraint often cut deeper than yelling and fa,ily fihting. These are people who have resigned themselves to a fate that's all internal. They could scream, but we sort of hear them screaming in the silence even louder.It's okay to do this quietly.

4. Home for the Holidays (1995) — The Turkey Toss

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Nothing quite says Thanksgiving like a fight at the dinner table where a turkey is tossed onto someone's lap while someone tries to carve it angrily.

What makes the scene sing isn’t just the physical gag, which happens practically, but the reactions and the pressure cooker before it, where we get all the bad blood, anxieties, and frustrations loaded.

Filmmaker Takeaway: Comedy and drama rely on the exact same pacing mechanics. Build tension through overlapping dialogue and tighter framing until a physical release valve (like a flying turkey) becomes inevitable.

5. Knives Out (2019) — The "Post-Thanksgiving" Family Interrogation

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Okay, technically the interrogation happens right after Harlan Thrombey’s birthday, not Thanksgiving, but Rian Johnson intentionally provokes the exact energy of a contentious holiday gathering.

The scene where the Thrombey clan debates immigration and "who built this house" while Marta (Ana de Armas) quietly tries to disappear into the background is the perfect example of blocking for subtext. She's a nobody, and they don't care about her, until they have to.

Filmmaker Takeaway: Deep focus and layered foreground/background staging let the audience choose where to look, and reward rewatches.

Summing It All Up

What I love about Thanksgiving is that you get together with your family or friends or both, and everyone tries to put on a smile and be happy together. That's all drama and tension. Bring a pad and a pen and write down all the crazy things that get said, because it's a ripe time for film ideas!