I don't know about you, but one of my favorite parts of the holiday season is the parades. All of them, from the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade to the Rose Parade. I've loved the Thanksgiving Day parade since I was little and always throw it on as my mom is putting the final touches on her dishes to take to my aunt's. It's the best, commercial and rehearsed as the modern iteration has become.

Well, RIP to this year's edition, which was pushed to Saturday due to weather for the first time ever. So why don't we revisit some of the best filmed parades to make up for it? Audiences love a good parade.

Filmmakers watching these will probably have a different thought. How do you shoot them? A parade is the hardest kind of crowd to put on screen. It's huge, it keeps moving, and nobody in it is following your schedule. But if you're making a film and you want instant scope and production value, throw in a parade, logistical nightmare or not. They just look so good.

Directors have two options. You can crash a real parade and grab what you can, or you can build your own and control every aspect of the day. These five scenes show both approaches and what each one costs. You'll have to work in a crowd you can't control, fake one, or maybe even try to skate by on a single take. Let's jump in.

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Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

The original parade crash! On Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1946, George Seaton placed his actors in the middle of the real Macy's parade. Edmund Gwenn rode the real Santa float and climbed to the top of the Macy's marquee, and the crowds didn't know it was Gwenn waving out over the crowds, per TCM

"Those sequences, like the one with Edmund riding in the sleigh and waving to the cheering crowd, were real-life moments in the 1946 Macy’s parade. It was a mad scramble to get all the shots we needed, and we got to do each scene only once. It was bitterly cold that day, and Edmund and I envied Natalie and John Payne, who were watching the parade from a window."



Meanwhile, they had to shoot the interiors at Macy's at night, after customers and staff went home. You might face restrictions like that in indie film. Planning is what will save you, especially if you only get one shot at something.

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Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Easily one of the most iconic parade sequences ever filmed. Ferris (Matthew Broderick) jumps on a float in Chicago's Von Steuben Day Parade and lip-syncs "Danke Schoen" and "Twist and Shout." Kenny Ortega, years before Dirty Dancing, choreographed the scene and directed the second unit.

"That was my first directing assignment for a motion picture," Ortega told Entertainment Weekly. "And he gave me 12 cameras. We moved the float into a real parade. And then we got one take. It was such a magical day, and working with Matthew Broderick."

Twelve cameras for one take is the trick. If you only get one try, shoot it from every angle at once and get that coverage as insurance. However, they still had one obstacle. The star couldn't do the dance.

"I had rehearsed for months that scene," he said (via Yahoo). "I had also destroyed my knee a few weeks earlier. I couldn't do all the choreography we'd worked on."

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The Fugitive

Another classic, but the mood is much more tense on this one. Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) escapes his pursuers by putting on a green hat and slipping into Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade.

Director Andrew Davis, a Chicago native, got the city's permission to shoot inside the real parade. AFI says the crew had only the parade's three-hour window to shoot the chase in real time alongside it.

Davis told ComingSoon.net:

"So we knew that after this big chase through City Hall, we couldn’t do a French Connection car chase. So I said, 'Let’s see if we can get ‘them to disappear in the crowd of the St. Patrick’s Day parade,' which was just going to be a week or so later. We got permission, and we just did it.



Nobody knew we were there. The plumbers knew we were there, but we were just invisible, working in the crowd with a Steadicam."

That Steadicam operator was Robert Ulland, plus two movie stars in a real crowd. A small footprint is what kept the crew invisible.

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Spectre

Now we go in the opposite direction. Mexico City had no Day of the Dead parade, so Sam Mendes built one, with 1,500 costumed extras and the city center shut down for days.

Mendes said in a production video (via JoBlo), "I wanted the audience to be dropped right into the middle of a very, very specific, very heady, rich environment. It's the Day of the Dead, everywhere you look there's colour and detail and life. We've built floats and maquettes, the costumes are extraordinary, and the craftsmanship is amazing."

That apparently unbroken opening shot was four shots stitched together. Even a staged crowd won't behave, and visual effects had to clean it up, according to ILM visual effects supervisor Mark Bakowski.

"There were thousands of extras so you never really get the perfect shot because some guy is always looking at the camera or so," Bakowski told FXGuide. "So beyond stitching everything together and adding crowds, there was a lot of work fixing faces and putting masks and sunglasses on people."

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Thanksgiving

Eli Roth wanted a real Plymouth parade, but Thanksgiving parade organizers turned the production down when it was scouting a downtown parade scene. So Port Perry, Ontario, stood in for Plymouth. He'd dreamed of this sequence from childhood, he told Fandom.

"But your idea of a movie at 12 is very different than when you're much older. But look, we always wanted to have certain things… Like a parade scene where there's someone dressed in a turkey costume, they get decapitated and run around like a turkey with their head cut off. That was just, to us, the funniest thing. And [we wanted] a human turkey. There's certain things that we just dreamed about."

For the parade kill, the crew laid a track that drove the Mayflower float's bowsprit through a car's rear window and into a fake head rigged to spray blood. They called it their "Pinocchio death."

What are your favorite movie parades?